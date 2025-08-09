Renowned Hyderabadi cuisine restaurant opens first international outlet in Riyadh

Riyadh: Peacock Restaurant, a popular Karimnagar-based eatery known for its authentic Hyderabadi cuisine, has opened its first international branch in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The new outlet, located in the Al-Malaz area, welcomed guests on Friday, August 8, bringing traditional Indian flavours to the heart of the Saudi capital.

The inauguration was officiated by Dr Suhel Khan, Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, with a large turnout of Indian expatriates and Saudi guests.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh highlighted the restaurant’s role in promoting Indian culture and strengthening bilateral ties.

“It was also special to collaborate with the restaurant in promoting #ODOP products and #IncredibleIndia,” it added.

Ambassador Dr. Suhel Khan inaugurated Peacock restaurant in Riyadh’s Malaz area today 🇮🇳🍛, in the presence of large Indian diaspora & Saudi friends.



Mohammed Asghar Ali, Managing Director of Peacock Group of Hotels and Restaurants, told Siasat.com that Riyadh was chosen due to its rapid growth and the strong demand for authentic Indian cuisine. “Many guests miss genuine Hyderabadi food. Our goal is to provide authentic flavours and create a welcoming atmosphere that feels like home away from home,” he said.

Founded in Karimnagar, Telangana, in 1996 by the late Mohammed Akthar Ali, Peacock Restaurant has earned a reputation for delivering genuine Hyderabadi dishes and warm hospitality. The Riyadh branch aims to act as a cultural bridge, offering Indian, Indo-Chinese, tandoori, and continental cuisines, alongside traditional sweets and snacks, to both expatriates and locals.

It is a collaboration between Syed Wayez Ahmed, Group CEO of Wayez International Group, Mohammed Asghar Ali, Mohammad Ali Al Jaidi, CEO of MAJIC Investment Company, and Zaki, Vice-President of Wayez International Group.

The restaurant can seat 100 diners with an additional 120 in the banquet hall, catering to families and social events. Peacock Restaurant’s arrival in Riyadh adds to the city’s diverse food scene, offering a true taste of Hyderabadi heritage and Indian culinary excellence.