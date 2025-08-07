Video: Saudi man pins down thief after phone snatching in London

London: A video of a Saudi citizen pinning down a phone thief on a London street has gone viral, drawing widespread praise on social media.

The man, identified as Saud Bin Hariul Al Subaie, intercepted the thief’s escape by forcefully tackling him to the ground and maintaining a firm hold. Footage of the incident shows him shouting at the suspect while several onlookers witnessed the confrontation.

Although a few bystanders attempted to intervene on the thief’s behalf, Al Subaie kept the situation under control until further help arrived.

Watch the video here

سعودي يستعيد هاتفه بقوة بعد أن تعرض لمحاولة سرقة في #لندن pic.twitter.com/HE8ps9lMsW — العربية السعودية (@AlArabiya_KSA) August 6, 2025

The video has sparked renewed discussion about rising street crime in the British capital. Recent reports indicate a surge in robberies and knife-related offences, prompting public demands for stronger policing and improved safety measures.

This latest incident comes in the wake of another case that has gripped communities in both the UK and Saudi Arabia. Cambridge Police recently charged a 21-year-old man with premeditated murder and possession of a bladed weapon following the fatal stabbing of Mohammed Yousef Alqassem, a Saudi student in Cambridge. Authorities described the attack as “unjustified”.