Young Kaaba volunteer stabbed to death in Cambridge, 2 arrested

A Saudi student, known for his devotion as a volunteer serving pilgrims visiting the Kaaba in Makkah, was fatally stabbed south of Cambridge, United Kingdom (UK).

The victim, 20-year-old Mohammed Yousef Alqassem, was attacked at around 11:30 pm (local time) on Friday, August 1, while returning to his residence, according to a report by Al Ekhbariya TV.

Alqassem, who was on a 10-week placement to study English at EF International Language School, was found with fatal injuries on Mill Park, a street near Cambridge railway station.

Also Read Saudi Arabia grants expat workers 60 days to avoid absconding label

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:01 am on Saturday, August 2, Cambridgeshire Police said in a statement.

The incident has prompted an ongoing investigation. A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, while a 50-year-old man from Cambridge was also detained on suspicion of involvement. Both remain in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

Police said no motive had yet been identified, and the incident was being treated as an “unprovoked attack.”

In a statement on X, the Saudi Embassy in the UK confirmed it was coordinating with British authorities and is facilitating the repatriation of Alqassem’s body to the Kingdom.

#بيان | تتابع سفارة المملكة العربية السعودية لدى المملكة المتحدة واقعة الاعتداء على مواطن سعودي جنوب مدينة كامبريدج البريطانية، والتي أدت إلى وفاته -رحمه الله-. pic.twitter.com/UGtNeSjgTE — Saudi Embassy UK (@SaudiEmbassyUK) August 4, 2025

In a statement issued by the family via police, Alqassem was described as “a young man full of energy, characterised by nobility and courage.”

“He was a source of light within the family, leaving an unforgettable impression at every meeting. He was a support and companion to his father, a helper to his uncles and maternal uncles, and the closest to his mother’s heart and to his sisters’ embrace.”

EF International Language Campuses in Cambridge confirmed the victim was one of its students and described the incident as “an isolated act by a member of the public.”

“We are heartbroken to confirm that one of our adult students sustained fatal injuries on Friday night in a public area,” the school said in a statement.

“The safety and wellbeing of our students remain our highest priority. We are providing support to all students and staff affected by this tragic incident and have arranged counselling sessions.”