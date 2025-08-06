Young Kaaba volunteer stabbed to death in Cambridge, 2 arrested

Alqassem, who was on a 10-week placement to study English at EF International Language School, was found with fatal injuries.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 6th August 2025 2:24 pm IST
Side-by-side images of 20-year-old Mohammed Yousef Alqassem, a Saudi student. On the left, he is seated on steps in traditional attire; on the right, he is smiling while standing near the Kaaba in Makkah.
Mohammed Yousef Alqassem, the 20-year-old Saudi student fatally stabbed in Cambridge. Photo: X

A Saudi student, known for his devotion as a volunteer serving pilgrims visiting the Kaaba in Makkah, was fatally stabbed south of Cambridge, United Kingdom (UK).

The victim, 20-year-old Mohammed Yousef Alqassem, was attacked at around 11:30 pm (local time) on Friday, August 1, while returning to his residence, according to a report by Al Ekhbariya TV.

Alqassem, who was on a 10-week placement to study English at EF International Language School, was found with fatal injuries on Mill Park, a street near Cambridge railway station.

MS Teachers

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:01 am on Saturday, August 2, Cambridgeshire Police said in a statement.

The incident has prompted an ongoing investigation. A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, while a 50-year-old man from Cambridge was also detained on suspicion of involvement. Both remain in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

Police said no motive had yet been identified, and the incident was being treated as an “unprovoked attack.”

In a statement on X, the Saudi Embassy in the UK confirmed it was coordinating with British authorities and is facilitating the repatriation of Alqassem’s body to the Kingdom.

In a statement issued by the family via police, Alqassem was described as “a young man full of energy, characterised by nobility and courage.”

“He was a source of light within the family, leaving an unforgettable impression at every meeting. He was a support and companion to his father, a helper to his uncles and maternal uncles, and the closest to his mother’s heart and to his sisters’ embrace.”

Germanten Hospital

EF International Language Campuses in Cambridge confirmed the victim was one of its students and described the incident as “an isolated act by a member of the public.”

“We are heartbroken to confirm that one of our adult students sustained fatal injuries on Friday night in a public area,” the school said in a statement.

“The safety and wellbeing of our students remain our highest priority. We are providing support to all students and staff affected by this tragic incident and have arranged counselling sessions.”

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 6th August 2025 2:24 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button