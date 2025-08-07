Telangana migrant dies of heart attack onboard Saudi-Hyderabad flight

Hyderabad: In a heart-wrenching incident, a 46-year-old migrant worker from Telangana died of a suspected heart attack mid-air on Wednesday, August 6, while flying home from Saudi Arabia.

The deceased, Sriramula Sridhar, was a resident of Korutla town in Jagtial district. He had been working in Dammam for several years to support his wife and two daughters.

Sridhar boarded a flight to Hyderabad on the night of August 5. Around 1 am, he reportedly experienced breathing difficulties and became unresponsive. The flight crew promptly declared a medical emergency and diverted the aircraft to Mumbai.

Medical teams were on standby at the airport and administered CPR upon landing. However, Sridhar did not respond to resuscitation efforts and was declared dead on arrival.

Footage from the airport shows a doctor performing CPR on Sridhar as he lay on a stretcher. While cardiac arrest is suspected, an official medical report is awaited.

In a similar case in April, a 32-year-old Indian expatriate named Benny passed away mid-flight while travelling from Kuwait to Kochi on an Air India Express flight. That flight was also diverted to Mumbai following a medical emergency, but efforts to save him were unsuccessful.

Editor’s note: The headline has been updated for clarity.