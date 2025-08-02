Saudi Arabia: Over 1.2M Umrah pilgrims arrive since season start

Makkah: More than 1.2 million Umrah pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia since the start of the current season on Dhul-Hijjah 15, corresponding to June 21.

According to the Ministry of Haj and Umrah, the number of arrivals on Umrah visas has increased by 30 percent compared to the same period last year, with pilgrims entering the Kingdom from 109 countries.

It also noted a 27 percent year-on-year rise in the number of Umrah visas issued.

Also Read Saudi Arabia sees 101 pc rise in foreign pilgrim arrivals in 2024

Over 4,200 contracts have been signed between local Umrah companies and overseas agents, strengthening the infrastructure to support the growing number of pilgrims.

The ministry said that this uptick follows a well-executed Haj season marked by streamlined procedures, enhanced coordination, and advancements in digital infrastructure.

Since the start of the Umrah season, growing numbers of Umrah performers have arrived in the Kingdom from all over the world to visit the Two Holy Mosques. pic.twitter.com/Eq7nBARPVA — Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (@MoHU_En) July 31, 2025

The ministry also expanded awareness content and digital services in multiple languages, reflecting the Kingdom’s leadership in serving visitors to the two holy mosques and ensuring the highest levels of comfort, safety, and satisfaction for worshippers.

The season officially commenced on Dhul-Hijjah 14, with visa services facilitated through Nusuk, the Kingdom’s digital platform for pilgrimage. From the following day, pilgrims have been able to book appointments and access multilingual services through the platform.

Also Read At least 23 injured after amusement park ride collapses in Saudi Arabia

During the first quarter of 2025, more than 6.5 million international pilgrims performed Umrah—an 11 percent rise from the same period in 2024.

Umrah is a non-mandatory pilgrimage to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah, performed year-round. It differs from Haj, which is obligatory once in a lifetime and takes place during a specific time each year.