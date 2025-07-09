Saudi Arabia sees 101 pc rise in foreign pilgrim arrivals in 2024

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) recorded a 101 percent increase in pilgrim arrivals in 2024 compared to 2022, according to the Pilgrim Experience Programme’s annual report. The sharp rise is attributed to Vision 2030-driven reforms, streamlined procedures, and enhanced coordination across government and private sectors aimed at facilitating the pilgrimage experience.

According to the report, a total of 18.5 million Haj and Umrah pilgrims visited the Kingdom in 2024, including 16.92 million Umrah performers. The figure surpasses the year’s official targets, reflecting Saudi Arabia’s growing status as a global spiritual hub and a preferred destination for Muslims worldwide.

Also Read Saudi Arabia launches skill-based work permit system for expats

Vision 2030 drives pilgrimage services expansion

As part of Vision 2030, the program implemented 89 service initiatives in collaboration with over 40 government entities, covering transportation, accommodation, religious guidance, and visits to Islamic heritage sites. These efforts achieved a 95 percent compliance rate, demonstrating efficient cross-sector coordination.

Growth in pilgrim satisfaction and volunteerism

Key religious sites experienced notable increases in footfall. Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifah in Madinah hosted over 13 million visitors in 2024, up from 4 million in 2022. Meanwhile, visitor satisfaction jumped from 57 percent to 81 percent, reflecting improved service quality.

Volunteer engagement surged tenfold, with over 153,000 individuals contributing to pilgrim services, compared to 15,000 two years prior. The data points to a growing culture of social responsibility and civic participation.

To facilitate international travel, the program conducted 33 overseas visits with public and private sector stakeholders. These efforts expanded airline seat capacity, simplified visa and travel procedures, and opened new routes for pilgrims from various countries.

Also Read GCC residents can now perform Umrah anytime

Saudi Arabia’s global standing strengthens

The Kingdom’s global standing as a spiritual hub also strengthened. Makkah ranked fifth in international visitor numbers, while Madinah climbed to seventh in the Global Tourism Performance Index, affirming Saudi Arabia’s status as a leading religious and cultural destination.

Digital transformation of the pilgrimage experience

The report further highlighted the continued expansion of digital pilgrimage services. The Nusuk platform—a centralised digital portal for Haj and Umrah—now offers over 100 services, including visa issuance, hotel bookings, itinerary management, and ritual guidance, enabling pilgrims to plan and complete their journeys with ease.

The Makkah Route Initiative, designed to streamline entry formalities for pilgrims in their home countries, has benefitted more than 940,000 travellers since its launch. By completing customs and immigration procedures abroad, pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia with reduced waiting times and improved convenience.

The report concluded by reaffirming that facilitating the pilgrimage experience remains a national priority. Saudi Arabia continues to invest in infrastructure, digital services, and global partnerships to enhance the Haj and Umrah experience, in line with its Vision 2030 aspirations.