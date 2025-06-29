GCC residents can now perform Umrah anytime

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah has announced that citizens and residents of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries can now perform Umrah at any time of the year.

In a post on X, the ministry said that entry is permitted through all land, air, and sea ports. Umrah permits can be easily obtained via the official Nusuk application.

This move is part of the Kingdom’s ongoing efforts to simplify pilgrimage procedures and enhance the overall experience for worshippers.

ضمن التسهيلات المقدّمة لضيوف الرحمن، يُتاح للمقيمين في دول الخليج القدوم لأداء المناسك بمختلف أنواع التأشيرات.#يسر_وطمأنينة pic.twitter.com/PefiuaoR2Y — وزارة الحج والعمرة (@HajMinistry) June 27, 2025

The ministry also noted that visitors wishing to enter the Rawdah at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah must book an appointment in advance through the Nusuk app.

Also Read Saudi Arabia launches 30-day grace period to extend expired visit visas

GCC citizens and residents can perform Umrah using several types of visas, including:

Umrah visa via the official portal

Transit visa, offered in collaboration with airlines such as Saudi Airlines and Flynas

Tourist visa through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Saudi Arabia resumed issuing Umrah visas for international pilgrims on June 10, with Nusuk permits becoming available from June 11.