GCC residents can now perform Umrah anytime

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th June 2025 6:48 pm IST
A large crowd of pilgrims gathers around the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Makkah during Umrah.
Pilgrims perform Umrah at the Grand Mosque in Makkah as Saudi Arabia opens year-round access for GCC residents. Photo: AlharamainSA/X

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah has announced that citizens and residents of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries can now perform Umrah at any time of the year.

In a post on X, the ministry said that entry is permitted through all land, air, and sea ports. Umrah permits can be easily obtained via the official Nusuk application.

The ministry also noted that visitors wishing to enter the Rawdah at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah must book an appointment in advance through the Nusuk app.

GCC citizens and residents can perform Umrah using several types of visas, including:

Saudi Arabia resumed issuing Umrah visas for international pilgrims on June 10, with Nusuk permits becoming available from June 11.

