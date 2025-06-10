Saudi Arabia resumes Umrah visas from June 10

The first group of international pilgrims is expected to arrive on Wednesday, June 11.

The image of a large crowd of pilgrims gathers around the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, many holding umbrellas to shield from the sun. The black and gold-draped Kaaba stands at the centre of the courtyard, surrounded by white-clad worshippers performing rituals.
Pilgrims circumambulating the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Makkah. Photo: @HajMinistry/X

Makkah: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has announced the resumption of Umrah visa issuance from Tuesday, June 10, a day after the conclusion of the Haj 1446 AH/2025 season.

According to the Ministry of Haj and Umrah, the first group of international pilgrims is expected to arrive on Wednesday, June 11.

The Ministry instructed Umrah companies and overseas travel agents to finalise their service agreements by no later than May 27 (29 Dhul Qadah 1446).

Saudi Arabia customarily suspends Umrah visa issuance several weeks before the Haj season to ensure the smooth organisation of the annual pilgrimage.

Over 6.5 million international pilgrims performed Umrah in the first quarter of 2025—an 11 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Umrah is a non-mandatory pilgrimage to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah, performed year-round. It differs from Haj, which is obligatory once in a lifetime and takes place during a specific time each year.

