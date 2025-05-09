Umrah 1447: Saudi Arabia reveals dates for visa, travel, and departure

Riyadh: The Ministry of Haj and Umrah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has released the official Umrah season calendar for the year 1447 AH.

This announcement outlines the key milestones and deadlines to facilitate smooth coordination between international agents and local Umrah companies, and to ensure high-quality services for pilgrims from around the world.

May 27, 2025 (29 Dhul Qadah 1446 AH): Deadline to finalise contracts between Umrah companies and foreign agents.

June 10, 2025 (14 Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH): Start of Umrah visa issuance.

June 11, 2025 (15 Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH): Beginning of pilgrim arrivals in Saudi Arabia.

January 20, 2026 (1 Sha’ban 1447 AH): Final date to accept applications for qualifying international agents and approve contracts with Umrah companies.

March 20, 2026 (1 Shawwal 1447 AH): Last date to issue Umrah visas.

April 3, 2026 (15 Shawwal 1447 AH): Last date for pilgrims to enter the Kingdom.

April 18, 2026 (1 Dhul Qadah 1447 AH): Final date for pilgrims to depart Saudi Arabia.

"الحج والعمرة"

تعلن عن تقويم موسم العمرة لعام 1447هـ في إطار الاستعداد لخدمة المعتمرين وزوار المسجد النبوي الشريف القادمين من خارج المملكة بتأشيرات العمرة. pic.twitter.com/PS795Lka5f — إمارة منطقة مكة المكرمة (@makkahregion) May 8, 2025

وزارة الحج والعمرة تعلن تقويم موسم العمرة لعام 1447هـ في إطار الاستعداد لخدمة المعتمرين وزوار المسجد النبوي الشريف القادمين من خارج المملكة بتأشيرات العمرة#الإخبارية — الإخبارية السعودية – آخر الأخبار (@alekhbariyaNews) May 8, 2025

During the Second Umrah and Ziyarah Forum held in Madinah in April, Minister of Haj and Umrah Dr Tawfiq Al-Rabiah revealed that over 6.5 million international pilgrims performed Umrah in the first quarter of 2025—marking an 11 percent year-on-year increase.

Umrah, a non-obligatory pilgrimage to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah, can be performed year-round and differs from Haj, which is required once in a lifetime and occurs during a specific time annually.