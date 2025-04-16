Saudi Arabia: Over 6.5M int’l pilgrims perform Umrah in Q1 2025

Over 6.5 million international pilgrims performed Umrah in Saudi Arabia during the first quarter of 2025, representing an 11 percent increase compared to the same period last year, the Saudi Minister of Haj and Umrah, Dr Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, announced.

Speaking at the Second Umrah and Ziyarah Forum held in Madinah, Al-Rabiah underlined the crucial role of digital transformation in enhancing the pilgrimage experience. He pointed to the Nusuk app, which now offers over 100 services and has surpassed 18 million registered users.

Key features of the app include:

Booking Umrah permits

Scheduling visits to the Holy Mosque

Access to the Haramain High-Speed Railway

Exploring cultural and historical sites via the Nusuk Market

Al-Rabiah emphasised that these digital tools have significantly streamlined the journey of the “Guests of God”, ensuring smoother, more empowered pilgrim experiences.

The minister revealed that the number of restored historical sites in Makkah and Madinah has now reached 55, further enriching pilgrims’ spiritual and cultural journeys.

He also noted the sharp rise in usage of the Haramain High-Speed Train, from 3.3 million passengers in 2022 to 8.8 million in 2024, reflecting growing confidence in Saudi Arabia’s upgraded transportation infrastructure.

The daily visitor capacity of the Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifah in the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah has been increased to over 52,000. Makkah also now ranks 5th globally in terms of visitor numbers, he added.

This year’s forum saw the participation of 330 Saudi Umrah companies and 8,000 international Umrah agents, highlighting the growing global engagement with the Kingdom’s pilgrimage sector.

During the holy month of Ramzan 1446 AH, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque recorded 122,286,712 worshippers at the Two Holy Mosques.

As the Kingdom prepares for the upcoming Haj season, the Ministry of Haj and Umrah confirmed that April 13 was the final date for receiving Umrah pilgrims from abroad, with April 29 set as the deadline for their departure.

The ministry warned that delays in departure constitute violations of pilgrimage regulations. Companies failing to comply face fines of up to 100,000 Saudi Arabian Riyals (SAR) and potential suspension or revocation of licences for repeat offences.