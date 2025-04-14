Makkah hotels to accommodate Haj permit holders from April 29

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism has instructed all hospitality facilities in Makkah to refuse accommodation to visitors without a Haj permit or an entry permit for work or residence during the Haj season.

This directive will take effect from Dhul Qadah 1, 1446 (April 29) and remain in place until the end of the Haj season.

The announcement follows a statement by the Ministry of Interior (MoI), which confirmed that from Tuesday, April 29, individuals with any visa other than a Haj visa will not be allowed to enter or stay in Makkah. These measures aim to ensure a safe and secure Haj for all pilgrims.

بيان صحفي | استعداداً لموسم الحج، تُشدد #وزارة_السياحة على مرافق الضيافة في مكة المكرمة بعدم تسكين أي نزيل لا يحمل تصريح حج، اعتباراً من 1 ذو القعدة 1446هـ، حرصًا على تمكين ضيوف الرحمن من أداء مناسكهم بكل #يسر_وطمأنينة.#لا_حج_بلا_تصريح pic.twitter.com/trxtUl89oU — وزارة السياحة (@Saudi_MT) April 13, 2025

The ministry emphasised that hotels and other hospitality facilities must not host anyone in violation of this rule. These efforts are part of a wider government strategy to manage the Haj season in coordination with other authorities.

The ministry also reminded all establishments to follow the official Haj guidelines and fully cooperate with the relevant bodies. It warned that any violations would lead to penalties.

Saudi Arabia has also set April 29 as the deadline for foreign Muslims performing Umrah to leave the country, in preparation for the Haj season in early June.

Haj, a key pillar of Islam, is mandatory once in a lifetime for Muslims who are physically and financially able.