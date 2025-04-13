Haj 2025: Saudi Arabia bans entry into Makkah from April 29

Pilgrims and visitors will not be allowed to enter Makkah, Saudi Arabia, from Tuesday, April 29, without a valid Haj 1446 AH-2025 permit.
This move is part of a wider set of regulations announced by the Ministry of Interior (MoI) to ensure the safety and security of all individuals participating in Haj pilgrimage.
Key details:
1. Regulating the entry and exit of Umrah performers
- Last date for Umrah pilgrims to enter the Kingdom: Sunday, April 13 (15 Shawwal 1446 AH)
- Last date for Umrah pilgrims to leave the Kingdom: Tuesday, April 29 (1 Dhul-Qi’dah 1446 AH)
2. Regulating entry into Makkah
From Wednesday, April 23 (25 Shawwal 1446 AH), entry into Makkah will require one of the following:
- A valid work permit
- A valid resident ID issued from Makkah
- A valid Haj permit
3. Suspension of Umrah permits via the Nusuk platform
- Effective from Tuesday, April 29 (1 Dhul-Qi’dah 1446 AH) until Monday, June 10 (14 Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH), Umrah permits will be suspended through the Nusuk platform.
4. Restrictions for visa holders
- From Tuesday, April 29 (1 Dhul-Qi’dah 1446 AH), entry or stay in Makkah will be forbidden for holders of all types of visas, except those with a valid Haj visa.