Haj 2025: Saudi Arabia bans entry into Makkah from April 29

Pilgrims and visitors will not be allowed to enter Makkah, Saudi Arabia, from Tuesday, April 29, without a valid Haj 1446 AH-2025 permit.

This move is part of a wider set of regulations announced by the Ministry of Interior (MoI) to ensure the safety and security of all individuals participating in Haj pilgrimage.

Also Read Saudi Arabia warns pilgrims against unofficial Haj channels

Key details:

1. Regulating the entry and exit of Umrah performers

Last date for Umrah pilgrims to enter the Kingdom: Sunday, April 13 (15 Shawwal 1446 AH)

Last date for Umrah pilgrims to leave the Kingdom: Tuesday, April 29 (1 Dhul-Qi’dah 1446 AH)

2. Regulating entry into Makkah

From Wednesday, April 23 (25 Shawwal 1446 AH), entry into Makkah will require one of the following:

A valid work permit

A valid resident ID issued from Makkah

A valid Haj permit

3. Suspension of Umrah permits via the Nusuk platform

Effective from Tuesday, April 29 (1 Dhul-Qi’dah 1446 AH) until Monday, June 10 (14 Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH), Umrah permits will be suspended through the Nusuk platform.

4. Restrictions for visa holders

From Tuesday, April 29 (1 Dhul-Qi’dah 1446 AH), entry or stay in Makkah will be forbidden for holders of all types of visas, except those with a valid Haj visa.