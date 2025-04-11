Saudi Arabia warns pilgrims against unofficial Haj channels

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah warned those wishing to perform Haj against dealing with unofficial channels.

In a statement on X, the Ministry stressed that entry must be secured through an official Haj visa issued by the relevant Saudi authorities.

Visas can be obtained through Haj affairs offices in 80 countries or via the Nusuk Haj platform, which supports direct bookings from over 126 countries.

For domestic pilgrims — citizens and residents within the Kingdom — the Ministry confirmed that the only authorised platforms for booking Haj packages are its official portal masar.nusuk.sa and the Nusuk app.

The Ministry warned that information or offers shared through unauthorised sources are misleading and do not reflect the position of any official body. The public is advised to verify details and remain cautious of false advertisements and fraudulent Haj schemes.

To assist pilgrims, the Ministry provides 24-hour multilingual support through its ‘Guests Care Centres’.

Contact options include the unified number 1966 within Saudi Arabia, the international number +966 9200 02814, and email: care@haj.gov.sa.

This service reflects the ministry’s commitment to assisting pilgrims and ensuring that they can perform Haj with ease and peace of mind.

Haj 2025 is expected to begin on the evening of Friday, June 6, and end on the evening of Wednesday, June 11, depending on the sighting of the moon.