Saudi Arabia discovers 14 new oil, gas fields

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s oil giant, Aramco, has discovered 14 new oil and natural gas fields and reservoirs in the Eastern Region and the Empty Quarter.

The announcement, made by Eneryýtgy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, further cements the Kingdom’s position as a global energy leader and aligns with the goals outlined in Vision 2030.

The discoveries include six oil fields and two oil reservoirs, as well as two gas fields and four gas reservoirs.

In the Eastern Region, the oil fields discovered are Jabu, Sayahid, and Ayfan, along with the Jubaila and Unayzah-A oil reservoirs, according to Prince Abdulaziz. In the Empty Quarter, the new oil fields include Nuwayr, Damda, and Qurqas.

Regarding natural gas, two fields—Ghizlan and Araam—and one unconventional reservoir—Qusaiba—were found in the Eastern RegionIn the Empty Quarter, three new gas reservoirs were identified: Arab-C in the Marzouq field, Arab-D, and Upper Jubaila.

The Minister extended his congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman on these discoveries.

Prince Abdulaziz said the discoveries will boost Saudi Arabia’s ability to meet energy demands, strengthen its global leadership in the sector, and support long-term economic growth.