Saudi Arabia: Expats can now update passport information online

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) has launched a new service that allows employers to update the passport information of their expatriate workers via the Absher platform, removing the need for in-person visits.
Designed to enhance efficiency and convenience, the service is available for a fee of 69 Saudi Riyals (SAR), including VAT. It is open to expats aged 18 and above who have recently renewed their passports.
How it works
- Employers log in to Absher
- Go to: My Services > Passports > Resident Identity Services
- Choose Update Resident Passport Information
- Upload a clear image of the new passport (the system reads the number and expiry date).
What expats must confirm
- The old passport is not lost
- No “absence from work” reports
- No traffic violations
- No security issues for either party
- Both employer and worker are alive and healthy.
Key rules to know
- You can only use this service for one passport update per worker every five years
- A lost passport requires an in-person visit
- If family members now have their own passports, updates must be done in person
- False or incorrect use of the service will result in penalties
- The person submitting the request is responsible for the information.