Saudi Arabia: Expats can now update passport information online

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) has launched a new service that allows employers to update the passport information of their expatriate workers via the Absher platform, removing the need for in-person visits.

Designed to enhance efficiency and convenience, the service is available for a fee of 69 Saudi Riyals (SAR), including VAT. It is open to expats aged 18 and above who have recently renewed their passports.

إلكترونيًا.. يمكن لصاحب المنشأة أو المفَّوض له تحديث معلومات جواز السفر للعمالة عبر منصة #أبشر_أعمال بكل سهولة. pic.twitter.com/r3LZcqwuBD — الجوازات السعودية (@AljawazatKSA) April 10, 2025

How it works

Employers log in to Absher

Go to: My Services > Passports > Resident Identity Services

Choose Update Resident Passport Information

Upload a clear image of the new passport (the system reads the number and expiry date).

What expats must confirm

The old passport is not lost

No “absence from work” reports

No traffic violations

No security issues for either party

Both employer and worker are alive and healthy.

Key rules to know