Saudi Arabia: Expats can now update passport information online

The service is open to expats aged 18 and above who have recently renewed their passports.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th April 2025 4:38 pm IST
Representative image of passport
Representative image (Photo: @Kit (formerly ConvertKit)/Unsplash)

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) has launched a new service that allows employers to update the passport information of their expatriate workers via the Absher platform, removing the need for in-person visits.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Designed to enhance efficiency and convenience, the service is available for a fee of 69 Saudi Riyals (SAR), including VAT. It is open to expats aged 18 and above who have recently renewed their passports.

Also Read
Tesla launches in Saudi Arabia with its first showroom, service centre in Riyadh

How it works

  • Employers log in to Absher
  • Go to: My Services > Passports > Resident Identity Services
  • Choose Update Resident Passport Information
  • Upload a clear image of the new passport (the system reads the number and expiry date).

What expats must confirm

  • The old passport is not lost
  • No “absence from work” reports
  • No traffic violations
  • No security issues for either party
  • Both employer and worker are alive and healthy.

Key rules to know

  • You can only use this service for one passport update per worker every five years
  • A lost passport requires an in-person visit
  • If family members now have their own passports, updates must be done in person
  • False or incorrect use of the service will result in penalties
  • The person submitting the request is responsible for the information.

MS Creative School
Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th April 2025 4:38 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button