Over 122 million worshippers visit Two Holy Mosques in Ramzan

A total of 122,286,712 worshippers visited the Two Holy Mosques in Saudi Arabia during the holy month of Ramzan 1446 AH-2025.

Of the total, 16,558,241 pilgrims performed Umrah, while 75,573,928 worshippers attended the Grand Mosque in Makkah, and 30,154,543 visited the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

To efficiently manage the overwhelming crowds, the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque deployed advanced crowd management technologies.

Sensor readers were installed at the main entrances of the Grand Mosque, allowing real-time monitoring of crowd movement and ensuring smooth, safe operations in cooperation with relevant authorities.

Over 24 million Iftar meals distributed at Two Holy Mosques in Ramzan

The Authority, in partnership with charitable organisations, distributed a total of 24,012,207 iftar meals at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque during Ramzan.

It emphasised that the distribution process was carried out under advanced health and organizational measures across all designated areas.

This charitable initiative, which reflects the spirit of solidarity during the blessed month, was implemented by various entities under the supervision of the authority.

Ramzan, which began this year on 1 March, traditionally marks the busiest period for Umrah, drawing millions of pilgrims to Makkah.

Many of these pilgrims continue their journey to Madinah, where they pray at the Prophet’s Mosque and visit other revered Islamic sites.

Over 1 million use golf cart service at Grand Mosque in Ramzan

More than 1 million worshippers benefited from the electric golf cart service at the Grand Mosque in Makkah during Ramzan.

A record-breaking 57,000 individuals were transported in a single evening on the 27th night of Ramzan, a night considered spiritually significant by many Muslims.

The electric carts, introduced to support elderly and disabled pilgrims performing tawaf, operate on the roof of the Mataf area.

To meet growing demand, the authority deployed 50 electric golf carts, ensuring accessible mobility for those undertaking their religious rituals.

Over 1.2 million travel on Haramain High Speed Railway during Ramzan

Saudi Arabia Railways recorded a successful Ramzan season, transporting over 1.2 million passengers on the Haramain High-Speed Railway, representing a 21 percent increase compared to the previous year.

The railway operated 3,310 trips, connecting Makkah, Madinah, Jeddah, King Abdulaziz International Airport, and King Abdullah Economic City.

The daily average reached 40,000 passengers, with a record 48,000 passengers transported on 15 Ramzan alone.

Maintaining a 99.5 percent on-time performance rate, the Haramain Railway reinforced its position as a safe, efficient, and high-quality transport solution for pilgrims and visitors during the holy month.