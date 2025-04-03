Two Indian nurses among five killed in Saudi Arabia car crash

In a tragic accident, two Indian expatriates were among five people killed in a car collision in Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday, April 2.

The victims were identified as 27-year-old Akhil Alex and 26-year-old Tina Biju, both from Kerala. The other three victims were reportedly Saudi nationals.

Akhil, a UK-based nurse, had travelled to the Kingdom to meet Tina, who worked at a cardiac centre in Madinah. The couple was due to marry on June 16.

While returning from AlUla, a tourist destination, their vehicle collided with a Saudi national’s Land Cruiser and caught fire. The bodies were burned beyond recognition.

The tragedy struck just as they were preparing to return home for their wedding.

Their remains are at Mushin Hospital in AlUla for a post-mortem. According to Manorama News, the bodies are expected to arrive in Wayanad by Friday, April 4.