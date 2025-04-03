Indian expat dies in UAE car accident after Eid staycation

In a tragic incident, a 53-year-old Indian expat, residing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), lost her life in a car accident while returning from an Eid staycation.

The deceased has been identified as Sajinabanu C, a native of Marikkunnu in Kozhikode district in the Indian state of Kerala. She is survived by her husband, and two sons.

As per multiple media reports, on Monday, March 31, Sajinabanu travelled to Al Ain for a holiday with relatives and friends. While returning to Ajman, their car flipped into a pit, ejecting her from the vehicle. Seated in the rear, she suffered fatal head injuries and died on the spot, while the other passengers sustained minor injuries.

Emergency responders arrived quickly, transporting the injured to the hospital and launching an investigation into the crash.

Sajinabanu’s remains were repatriated to India on Wednesday, April 2, for burial in Kerala, where family and loved ones will pay their final respects.