Umrah 2025: Saudi Arabia announces final entry and exit dates

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah has announced that Shawwal 15, 1446 AH, corresponding to Sunday, April 13, will be the last day for Umrah pilgrims to enter the Kingdom this year.

In its official statement, the ministry further specified that Tuesday, 29 April 2025 (Dhul Qa’dah 1) will be the final deadline for all Umrah pilgrims to exit Saudi Arabia.

Also Read Saudi Arabia temporarily suspends visas for India, 13 other countries

Pilgrims who remain in the Kingdom beyond this date will be in violation of visa and pilgrimage regulations, the ministry warned, adding that strict penalties will be enforced against those who overstay.

Individuals, companies, and Umrah service providers found breaching the rules may face fines of up to SAR 100,000, in addition to potential legal action.

وزارة الحج والعمرة تحدد يوم 15 شوال 1446هـ الموافق 13 أبريل 2025م آخر موعد لدخول المعتمرين إلى المملكة، في إطار الاستعداد لموسم الحج، ويوم 1 من ذي القعدة 1446هـ الموافق 29 أبريل 2025م؛ موعدًا نهائيًا لمغادرة المعتمرين، وتؤكد أن البقاء بعد هذا التاريخ يُعد مخالفة تعرض أصحابها… pic.twitter.com/nIFkofXwfh — واس العام (@SPAregions) April 7, 2025

The move is intended to ensure the smooth organisation of the upcoming Haj season, as millions of pilgrims from around the world prepare to travel to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah.

Haj 2025 is expected to begin on the evening of Friday, June 6, and end on the evening of Wednesday, June 11, depending on the sighting of the moon.

Haj takes place annually from the 8th to the 12th of Dhul Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

The Haj pilgrimage to Makkah is a mandatory religious duty that must be performed by those Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform it at least once in a lifetime.