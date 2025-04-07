Saudi Arabia temporarily suspends visas for India, 13 other countries

Restrictions will remain in place until mid-June when current year’s Haj pilgrimage concludes.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th April 2025 8:32 am IST
Saudi Crown Prince named most influential Arab leader for fourth consecutive year
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman

Saudi Arabia has announced a temporary suspension of certain visas for nationals from 14 countries including India.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The restrictions apply to Umrah, business and family visit visas. They will remain in place until mid-June when current year’s Haj pilgrimage concludes.

Why has Saudi Arabia suspended visas for India, 13 other countries?

The decision aims to prevent individuals from entering the country on Umrah or visit visas and then overstaying to participate in Haj without proper authorization.

MS Creative School

Saudi authorities have observed that many foreign nationals misuse these visas to avoid the official Haj registration process. Such misuse results in overcrowding and safety risks.

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman has directed officials to enforce stricter visa controls to ensure a well-organized and secure Haj pilgrimage.

Under the new rules, Umrah visa applications will only be accepted until April 13. After the date, no new Umrah visas will be issued until the Haj season concludes.

Also Read
US Embassy in India cancels 2000 visa appointments over fraud concerns

Which countries are affected?

The Saudi Arabia visa suspension applies to travelers from India and the following countries:

  1. Pakistan
  2. Bangladesh
  3. Egypt
  4. Indonesia
  5. Iraq
  6. Nigeria
  7. Jordan
  8. Algeria
  9. Sudan
  10. Ethiopia
  11. Tunisia
  12. Yemen
  13. And one other unspecified nation

Aim to reduce risks

In the 2024 Haj season, over 1000 pilgrims lost their lives due to extreme heat and overcrowding.

Many of the victims were unauthorized visitors who entered Saudi Arabia on non-Haj visas. By tightening visa regulations, the Saudi government aims to reduce risks and ensure a safer pilgrimage experience for registered participants.

Saudi officials have warned that anyone caught overstaying their visa or attempting Haj without proper authorization could face a five-year entry ban.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th April 2025 8:32 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button