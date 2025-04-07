Saudi Arabia temporarily suspends visas for India, 13 other countries

Saudi Arabia has announced a temporary suspension of certain visas for nationals from 14 countries including India.

The restrictions apply to Umrah, business and family visit visas. They will remain in place until mid-June when current year’s Haj pilgrimage concludes.

Why has Saudi Arabia suspended visas for India, 13 other countries?

The decision aims to prevent individuals from entering the country on Umrah or visit visas and then overstaying to participate in Haj without proper authorization.

Saudi authorities have observed that many foreign nationals misuse these visas to avoid the official Haj registration process. Such misuse results in overcrowding and safety risks.

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman has directed officials to enforce stricter visa controls to ensure a well-organized and secure Haj pilgrimage.

Under the new rules, Umrah visa applications will only be accepted until April 13. After the date, no new Umrah visas will be issued until the Haj season concludes.

Which countries are affected?

The Saudi Arabia visa suspension applies to travelers from India and the following countries:

Pakistan Bangladesh Egypt Indonesia Iraq Nigeria Jordan Algeria Sudan Ethiopia Tunisia Yemen And one other unspecified nation

Aim to reduce risks

In the 2024 Haj season, over 1000 pilgrims lost their lives due to extreme heat and overcrowding.

Many of the victims were unauthorized visitors who entered Saudi Arabia on non-Haj visas. By tightening visa regulations, the Saudi government aims to reduce risks and ensure a safer pilgrimage experience for registered participants.

Saudi officials have warned that anyone caught overstaying their visa or attempting Haj without proper authorization could face a five-year entry ban.