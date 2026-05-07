Hyderabad man lands in jail for harassing actress near Charminar

Hyderabad: A 40-year-old man landed in jail for allegedly harassing an actress near Charminar in Hyderabad.

The incident took place when the actress arrived in the area during her visit to the city.

Jailed for seven days

The accused, who is identified as Abdul Wajid from Tolichowki, was awarded seven days of imprisonment by the First Judicial Special Court at Nampally.

According to the police, the actress from West Bengal visited Charminar with her family on May 2 for shopping.

While she was looking at items sold on footpaths around the monument, the accused allegedly followed her and behaved inappropriately.

Actress lodged complaint with Hyderabad’s Charminar police

Upset over the incident, the actress approached the Charminar police station and lodged a complaint.

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Inspector T. Rambabu registered a case and tracked down the accused.

Later, police produced him before the court. After a hearing, he was sent to jail.