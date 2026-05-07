Hyderabad man lands in jail for harassing actress near Charminar

The incident took place when the actress arrived in the area during her visit to the city.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th May 2026 9:09 am IST|   Updated: 7th May 2026 9:27 am IST
Glimpse of night bazaar at Charminar
Glimpse of night bazaar at Charminar

Hyderabad: A 40-year-old man landed in jail for allegedly harassing an actress near Charminar in Hyderabad.

The incident took place when the actress arrived in the area during her visit to the city.

Jailed for seven days

The accused, who is identified as Abdul Wajid from Tolichowki, was awarded seven days of imprisonment by the First Judicial Special Court at Nampally.

Subhan Bakery

According to the police, the actress from West Bengal visited Charminar with her family on May 2 for shopping.

While she was looking at items sold on footpaths around the monument, the accused allegedly followed her and behaved inappropriately.

Actress lodged complaint with Hyderabad’s Charminar police

Upset over the incident, the actress approached the Charminar police station and lodged a complaint.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Inspector T. Rambabu registered a case and tracked down the accused.

Later, police produced him before the court. After a hearing, he was sent to jail.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th May 2026 9:09 am IST|   Updated: 7th May 2026 9:27 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
Back to top button