Telangana sees strong response to VAHAN portal for vehicle registrations

Hyderabad: Telangana is witnessing a shift towards digital vehicle services as the VAHAN portal rollout gains pace.

Over 79,000 vehicles out of 89,392 applications have received permanent registrations online. In addition, 3,223 fancy number bookings have been recorded so far.

VAHAN portal

The Transport Department introduced the VAHAN portal in phases across the state. The system has been developed by the National Informatics Centre.

According to Transport Commissioner K Ilambarithi, the phased rollout helps maintain system stability and avoid disruptions for vehicle owners.

High Security Registration Plates

After receiving permanent registration numbers, vehicle dealers must install High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) and upload vehicle photographs on the portal to generate Registration Certificates and complete the online process.

The online fancy number system has improved transparency. It has made the process fairer and easier for vehicle owners.

In phases, more features are being added to the VAHAN portal to expand services.