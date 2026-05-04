Big Ticket draw: Indian expat driver wins Rs 64 crore after 6 years of trying

While many have spent years hoping to win the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi jackpot, a Dubai-based Indian expat has secured the grand prize of Dirham 25 million (Rs 64,59,53,000) in the latest live draw.

Abdul Rasheed Allipra Valappil Abdu, a 48-year-old driver, won the prize with ticket number 012318, purchased on April 19.

A native of Keralam, he has been living in Dubai for 17 years, working as a driver, while his family remains in India. He has been consistently buying Big Ticket entries for the past six years.

The winning moment came as a surprise while he was spending time with friends. “I’m very happy. It was a special moment to find out while I was with my friends,” he said. Abdu added that he will take time to consult his family and friends before deciding how to use the prize money. He also intends to continue participating in the draw.

Also Read UAE deports Indian man wanted in Rs 2,672 cr bank fraud case

Dream Car win for long-time participant

Asharaf Abdulla, a 41-year-old driver based in Abu Dhabi, also from Keralam, won a Land Rover Defender in the Dream Car category after nearly nine years of participation. He has been living in the UAE for 16 years while his family remains in India.

“I’m very happy, it was completely unexpected,” Abdulla said, adding that a friend had encouraged him to buy the Dream Car ticket. For the past three years, he has been part of a group of 40 participants, along with involvement in two other groups. He plans to share the prize among the group, reflecting the collective effort behind the ticket.

New promotions announced for May draw

Organisers said Big Ticket is stepping into May with a refreshed line-up of promotions. The headline prize stands at Dh 20 million, with the winner to be announced on June 3. Additional opportunities include “The Big Win” prizes of up to Dh 600,000, weekly e-draws totalling Dh 400,000, and luxury car giveaways.

Tickets are available online via the official Big Ticket website or at counters in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.