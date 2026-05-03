UAE deports Indian man wanted in Rs 2,672 cr bank fraud case

As a promoter of Kolkata-based Shree Ganesh Jewellery House, Kamlesh Parekh was involved in cheating a consortium of 25 banks.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 3rd May 2026 2:45 pm IST
Kamlesh Parekh standing against a white panel wall after extradition.
Kamlesh Parekh

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested Kamlesh Parekh, a fugitive wanted in a 10-year-old Rs 2,672 crore bank fraud case, after his extradition from the UAE, officials said on Saturday, May 2.

Parekh, wanted in the bank fraud case filed against Shree Ganesh Jewellery House (I) Ltd, Kolkata, was extradited from the UAE on Friday, May 1, they said.

The CBI had registered the case in 2016 against the company and others for allegedly cheating a consortium of 25 banks to the tune of Rs 2,672 crore.

Subhan Bakery

“The agency had chargesheeted Parekh, the promoter of the company who had been absconding since the probe began, on December 31, 2022,” a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

“An open-ended non-bailable warrant was issued against him in 2019, while a Red Corner Notice was issued through Interpol in 2024. The authorities in the UAE detained him on the basis of the said notice after which he was extradited to India,” the statement said.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 3rd May 2026 2:45 pm IST

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