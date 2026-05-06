Hyderabad: Tollywood actress Faria Abdullah, who rose to fame with her debut in Jaati Ratnalu, has been making headlines not just for her latest release Gayapadda Simham, but also for her candid and thought-provoking views on religion, family, and societal narratives. While the film has kept her busy with promotions, it is her recent interviews that have truly caught public attention.

Faria’s personal life, particularly her family’s unique religious background, has once again come into the spotlight. In earlier interactions, she revealed that her father, Sanjay Abdullah, was born into a Hindu family but later converted to Islam, while her mother, Kausar Sultana, though born Muslim, found deep spiritual connection in Hindu practices over time.

Faria Abdullah on religion, family Beliefs and ‘Kerala Story’ debate

Now, in a recent appearance on Honest Townhall by Student Tribe, the actress opened up about her perspective on films like The Kerala Story and their impact on society.

“I’ve not seen Kerala’s Story or Kerala’s Story 2. It makes me very infuriated that in a world where there’s already so much hate, in the name of showing the reality, you show something that creates conflict even more. It infuriates. I’m not against it, but I don’t understand it. It is a personal choice,” she said.

Speaking further about her father’s decision to convert to Islam, Faria explained the deeper intellectual and spiritual reasons behind it. “The reason why my dad converted to Islam was because he understood the beauty of the literature. Any piece of literature is interpreted,” she shared.

She also highlighted the dangers of misinterpretation, adding, “This book also can be interpreted in many ways, especially because it is in a language which not the majority of people understand. Trickle-down versions of interpretations are always very, very dangerous.”

Emphasising her personal beliefs, the actress said, “I think the only way I can rebel is by staying true to my belief about it and making sure that I at least follow the love, the meaning behind what it actually wants to say.”

In a previous interview with Idlebrain, Faria had elaborated on her family’s diverse spiritual journey. “My father was born into a Hindu family and during his youth he was very inspired by Islam. He converted because he liked the principles of Islam. And, my mom when she was in late 30s, she was inspired by the principles and spiritual aspect of Hinduism. She practiced a lot of meditation and all,” she said.

She further added, “My house is a mix of foundations that we have been given. Even though my parents are from a very different background, both the families have instilled in us only goodness, kindness and empathy. The same things both the religions say, so it’s never about belonging to one religion but it is about understanding as many as possible.”

On the work front, her film Gayapadda Simham was released on May 1.