Saudi Arabia launches 30-day grace period to extend expired visit visas

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) has announced the launch of an initiative to extend all types of expired visit visas for the purpose of final departure.

The grace period will last for 30 days, beginning on 1/1/1447 AH (June 27, 2025), and applies after the payment of required fees and fines, while exempting individuals from the consequences of overstaying.

According to the Passports Department, the initiative aims to streamline the process of managing human movement and ensure compliance with residency and visa regulations.

اعتبارًا من تاريخ 1/ 1 / 1447هـ .. الجوازات تبدأ بتنفيذ مبادرة تمديد تأشيرات الزيارة المنتهية بمختلف أنواعها وأسمائها لغرض المغادرة النهائية خلال (30) يومًاhttps://t.co/9AjyMrvrVm pic.twitter.com/ZAvcvCEuXG — الجوازات السعودية (@AljawazatKSA) June 26, 2025

Those wishing to benefit from the grace period must submit their requests via the Tawasul service on the Ministry of Interior’s Absher e-services platform within the specified time frame.

The department urged affected visitors to act promptly, noting that the opportunity is time-limited and will not be extended beyond the announced deadline.