Saudi Haj Minister gets ‘Hijrah Personality of the Year’ title

Kuala Lumpur: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Haj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, was awarded the 2025 International Tokoh Ma’al Hijrah title in Malaysia on Friday, June 27, in recognition of the Kingdom’s efforts to modernise pilgrimage services and promote Islamic values globally.

Also known as the Prophet’s Hijrah Award, or Person of the Year for Hijrah, the honour is presented annually to two individuals — one Malaysian and one international — for their contributions to Islamic causes and service to the wider Muslim community, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Also Read Saudi Arabia launches 30-day grace period to extend expired visit visas

The award was conferred by King Ibrahim bin Iskandar during an official ceremony in Kuala Lumpur marking the start of the Islamic New Year 1447 AH. Held under the theme “Building a Civil Nation,” the event was attended by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Minister of Religious Affairs Dr Mohd Na’im bin Haji Mokhtar.

Dr Al-Rabiah was recognised for leading reforms in the Hajj and Umrah sector, enhancing services for pilgrims, and advancing initiatives under Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 aimed at improving the spiritual and logistical aspects of the pilgrimage.

Considered one of Malaysia’s most prestigious Islamic honours, the award is traditionally presented to commemorate the Prophet Muhammad’s migration (Hijrah), symbolising leadership, reform, and service to the Muslim world.

Photos from the ceremony

Images from the award presentation held in Kuala Lumpur on the occasion of the Islamic New Year 1447 AH.

Dr Al-Rabiah and PM Anwar Ibrahim hold bilateral talks during the Hijrah 2025 event. Dr Al-Rabiah with PM Anwar Ibrahim and officials at the Hijrah 2025 ceremony in Kuala Lumpur. Dr Al-Rabiah receives a commemorative plaque from PM Anwar Ibrahim in Kuala Lumpur.



