At least 23 injured after amusement park ride collapses in Saudi Arabia

In a tragic accident, at least 23 people sustained injuries, three of whom remain in critical condition, after the ‘360 Degrees’ ride collapsed at Green Mountain Amusement Park in the Al Hada area near Taif in Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday evening, July 30.

Video footage of the incident quickly went viral on social media, showing the moment the ride malfunctioned mid-operation. The clip captured the structure’s crane snapping and crashing to the ground with riders aboard, triggering panic and chaos among visitors.

The ride, reportedly a high-speed attraction, was operating when the collapse occurred.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing strange mechanical noises shortly before the incident. “It seemed unstable and gave off odd sounds,” said Abdul-Ilah Al-Shamrani, a visitor present at the scene told Arabic daily Mojaz News.

Emergency teams responded immediately, evacuating the site and transporting the injured to local hospitals. Several medical facilities declared a Code Yellow to manage the influx of casualties, Okaz reported.

The General Directorate of Civil Defence confirmed that an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the malfunction. A specialised committee has been assigned to inspect the ride and assess compliance with safety regulations.

Under regulations set by the General Entertainment Authority, amusement park rides in the Kingdom must undergo monthly inspections. Non-compliance can lead to fines of up to SAR 500,000 and licence suspension.

The incident prompted nationwide criticism across social media platforms. Many users have called for the park’s temporary closure pending the outcome of the investigation.