Video: Saudi forces arrest pilgrim for raising Palestinian flag at Makkah’s Grand Mosque

Makkah: Saudi security forces have arrested an Egyptian pilgrim inside the Grand Mosque in Makkah after he raised a Palestinian flag and chanted slogans calling attention to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip.

A 35-second video clip of the incident, widely circulated on social media, showed the man in front of the Kaaba, waving the flag and emotionally shouting,“Wa Islamah!”—a historical Islamic cry of distress—followed by “The children of Gaza are dying. O Muslims!”

Moments later, Saudi officers approached and swiftly arrested him inside the mosque.

The incident has drawn online criticism and reignited debate over Saudi Arabia’s ban on political expression at Islamic holy sites.

Saudi Arabia has banned all political messaging during Haj and Umrah, including flags and slogans, citing the need to maintain spiritual focus. However, critics claim the policy is being used to silence pro-Palestinian voices.

The timing of the arrest comes as global concern grows over worsening conditions in Gaza. The territory remains under blockade and continues to face severe shortages of essential supplies, including food, water, and medical aid, amid ongoing military strikes. Calls for humanitarian support have intensified worldwide.

This is not the first such case. In April this year, Saudi authorities reportedly denied a Turkish woman entry to the Grand Mosque for wearing a headband with Palestinian symbolism. In February 2024, a Palestinian woman was detained for carrying a bag displaying the Palestinian flag.

Later, in November, two more individuals — an Algerian pilgrim and a Turkish sheikh — were reportedly detained for publicly praying for Gaza and Palestine during their pilgrima