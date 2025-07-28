Saudi Arabia extends grace period for holders of expired visit visas

Published: 28th July 2025 12:44 pm IST
Saudi female officer assists traveller at airport. Photo: X

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has extended the grace period by an additional 30 days for individuals holding expired visit visas of all types, enabling them to leave the country legally without incurring further penalties.

In a statement posted on X, the General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) said that the extension will commence on 1/2/1447 AH, corresponding to Saturday, July 26.

This initiative was first launched in June to coincide with the start of the Hijri New Year.

To avail of the extension, applicants are required to first clear all applicable fees and fines in accordance with current regulations.

Jawazat further clarified that requests must be submitted via the Tawasul service on the Ministry of Interior’s Absher e-services platform.

Authorities have urged all eligible visitors to take advantage of the grace period within the specified timeframe to avoid legal repercussions.

