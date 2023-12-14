KWK 8: Aditya Roy Kapur calls GF Ananya Panday ‘pure joy, bliss’

Ananya and Aditya have been rumoured to be dating for some time

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mumtaz Hussain Bhat  |   Published: 14th December 2023 10:42 am IST
Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur's romantic video emerges online
Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday (Instagram)

Mumbai: Actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor graced the famous ‘Koffee’ couch in the recent episode of the popular talk show ‘Koffee with Karan Season 8’.

During a conversation with the ‘Aashiqui 2’ actor KJo addressed the rumours of him dating actor Ananya Panday to which he wittily replied, “You see Karan you said on your show ‘Ask me no secrets and I’ll tell you no lies.”

Karan also told Aditya that in the earlier episode of ‘KWK 8’ Ananya said on she was feeling “very Ananya Coy Kapur,” to which the ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’ actor said “And I am Aditya Joy Kapur as of now.”

“You mean you’re joyously in a situationship?” Karan asked Aditya to which he replied, “I’m quite joyous”.

Karan also asked him the first word that comes to his mind when he say Ananya is “joy”?. To which, Aditya responded, “Joy, pure joy and bliss”.

Ananya and Aditya have been rumoured to be dating for some time. It all began when the two made a joint appearance at Kriti Sanon’s Diwali party last year. However, neither of them has confirmed the reports.

The two also reportedly visited Maldives recently to celebrate Ananya’s 25th birthday.

‘Koffee With Karan 8’ streams on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar.

