Lalit Modi names actor who approached him for biopic role

Hyderabad: Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi has revealed that a biopic based on his life is currently being developed. While the project is still in the scripting stage, Modi shared that Bollywood star Ranveer Singh had once expressed a strong desire to portray him on screen.

Lalit Modi Confirms Biopic

Speaking in a recent interview, Lalit Modi said a dedicated team is working on the film’s story and conducting extensive research before taking the project forward.

“There is a biopic in the works. It’s all being scripted right now. I’ve already sat through hundreds of interviews. I have a whole team under Sneha Rajani, who used to run Sony. But they’re just scripting the story now,” Lalit Modi said.

The film is expected to explore Modi’s journey, from launching the Indian Premier League to becoming one of the most talked-about figures in Indian cricket administration.

Why Ranveer Singh Wants to Play Lalit Modi

Lalit Modi also revealed that Ranveer Singh personally approached him a few years ago and even travelled to London to discuss the possibility of playing him in a film.

“Ranveer wants to play me. He came and saw me. I would like him to play me. One day, I got a call saying Ranveer wants to see you, and he came to London to meet me,” Modi recalled.

According to Modi, the actor was genuinely fascinated by his story and considered it a dream role.

Sharing more about their meeting, Modi said Ranveer told him there was one role he always wanted to play.

“He said in his life, if there was one role he wanted to play, it would be Lalit Modi as commissioner. It wasn’t me asking him. I think he’s great. Without doubt, he’s amazing,” Modi said.

Although the casting has not been finalised, Modi admitted he would be happy to see Ranveer headline the film if schedules permit. With the script still being developed, fans will have to wait to see whether the actor eventually steps into the shoes of the IPL founder.