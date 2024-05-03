Last episode: Ishq Murshid ends today, fans have mixed reactions

Islamabad: As the popular Pakistani drama ‘Ishq Murshid’ reaches its finale, fans are brimming with excitement and anticipation. Starring Bilal Abbas Khan and Durefishan Saleem, the drama has been a massive hit since its premiere in October last year. Now, as the show is all set to pull its curtains, viewers are eagerly waiting to see how the Shibra and Shahmeer Sikander’s story will end.
On a good note or a sad ending?
The last episode of Ishq Murshid arrived today, May 3, in cinema halls across Pakistan, marking a huge moment for fans who have followed the series religiously. For Indian viewers, the finale will be available on YouTube on May 5th, Sunday.
The last episode is here and fans have mixed reactions about it. Many are hoping for a happy ending for Shibra and Shahmeer, whose onscreen chemistry has captured hearts and left a lasting impression on viewers. ‘Ishq Murshid In Cinemas’ is also trending X in India today.
From excitement to sadness at the thought of the drama concluding, fans are sharing their thoughts and anticipation for the final episode. Check out some tweets below.
Ishq Murshid has not only captivated audiences in Pakistan but has also garnered a significant following in India, reminiscent of a fairy tale with its gripping storyline and enchanting performances. The show’s success is evident in its high TRP ratings and the massive number of views it has accumulated on YouTube.
Are you excited for last episode? Comment below.
