Last episode: Ishq Murshid ends today, fans have mixed reactions

Islamabad: As the popular Pakistani drama ‘Ishq Murshid’ reaches its finale, fans are brimming with excitement and anticipation. Starring Bilal Abbas Khan and Durefishan Saleem, the drama has been a massive hit since its premiere in October last year. Now, as the show is all set to pull its curtains, viewers are eagerly waiting to see how the Shibra and Shahmeer Sikander’s story will end.

On a good note or a sad ending?

The last episode of Ishq Murshid arrived today, May 3, in cinema halls across Pakistan, marking a huge moment for fans who have followed the series religiously. For Indian viewers, the finale will be available on YouTube on May 5th, Sunday.

The last episode is here and fans have mixed reactions about it. Many are hoping for a happy ending for Shibra and Shahmeer, whose onscreen chemistry has captured hearts and left a lasting impression on viewers. ‘Ishq Murshid In Cinemas’ is also trending X in India today.

From excitement to sadness at the thought of the drama concluding, fans are sharing their thoughts and anticipation for the final episode. Check out some tweets below.

Time to say good bye



But is it actually a good bye or just a comma to the journey and Hi to the new one??



Shahmeer Sikander would surely be missed



A man who left all his luxuries behind only to fall in love with a middle class girl and wins her heart in return #IshqMurshid pic.twitter.com/5ti2sEmyZQ — Yeh Dil Maange More 💖 (@Patilvaidehi_) May 3, 2024

I'm very close to IM. It's one of the only 2 dramas I watched this yr. #IshqMurshid at the movies makes me so happy but I just wish they had given more time to the script & direction coz it's not always that you get a onscreen chemistry like Bilal-Dure's. Hoping for a good end!🤍 — Rimmi • Maasi Era😭🤍 (@BedaTarrJaye) May 2, 2024

im definitely gonna miss the golden era of fazal baksh and shibra the most



ISHQ MURSHID IN CINEMAS pic.twitter.com/oBMMM4d8sb — 𖤐 (@sunoochanda) May 2, 2024

fazal baksh will be my one of favorite character ever!

ISHQ MURSHID IN CINEMAS pic.twitter.com/hLy7wIGkMw — Ꭾooh (@poohsayys) May 2, 2024

I don't want to see last episode. I'm not ready to say them goodbye. It's hurting a lot. Maat jao yaar 😭🙂



ISHQ MURSHID IN CINEMAS — T/•⁠ᴗ⁠• (@FeelsyChillsy) May 3, 2024

Fazal Baksh the fictional character who always put a smile on everyone’s face although they should show glimpses of Fazal in the last episode as a highlight #bilalabbaskhan ISHQ MURSHID IN CINEMAS pic.twitter.com/29oOuTbbG0 — sehar (@Seharrss) May 2, 2024

I know I'll be bashed for this, but for me nothing interesting was left in #IshqMurshid 💔



Nevertheless, I have a request that whoever watches



ISHQ MURSHID IN CINEMAS



Tomorrow, kindly don't reveal the end,



Keep it a suspense for us who are going to watch the finale on 5th May pic.twitter.com/azqeDBWn3t — Samra Tariq (@isamratariq) May 2, 2024

Ishq Murshid has not only captivated audiences in Pakistan but has also garnered a significant following in India, reminiscent of a fairy tale with its gripping storyline and enchanting performances. The show’s success is evident in its high TRP ratings and the massive number of views it has accumulated on YouTube.

Are you excited for last episode? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting updates on Pakistani dramas.