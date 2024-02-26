Layout regularisation: Telangana govt extends deadline under LRS 2020

Hyderabad: In response to requests from citizens participating in the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) 2020, the Telangana government has prolonged its deadline until March 31st, 2024.

This initiative applies to layouts that do not fall within the purview of the Endowments Department, Waqf lands, or territories governed by judicial bodies.

By extending the cutoff date, approximately 20 million low- and middle-class households stand to benefit from the program’s provisions, including access to infrastructure improvements and legal recognition of their properties.

The LRS scheme was first introduced in 2015 by the Telangana government and aims to promote planned development in urban areas by regularizing unauthorized and unapproved layouts.

These layouts often lack compliance with statutory development plans, master plans, and development standards, as well as essential infrastructure such as roads, lighting, and drainage systems.

The scheme seeks to integrate these informal settlements into the formal planning framework, thereby improving living conditions and providing basic facilities for the citizenry.

The Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS) in Telangana aims to promote planned development in urban areas by legalizing unapproved and illegal layouts and developments.

Key aspects

Encouraging development through approved layouts and integrated townships, both publicly and privately initiated.

Registration of individual plots or whole layouts, depending on whether the applicant is an owner or a representative of a layout.

Fees vary according to plot size, location, and other factors; the minimum road width requirement is typically nine meters, while for plots smaller than 100 square meters, it could be reduced to six meters.

Applicants must meet certain conditions, including having no construction or layout within the Full Tank Level (FTL) of any lake, pond, ‘Kunta,’ or ‘Shikam’ land, nor within the bed of any type of waterbody.

Open spaces must adhere to prescribed norms, and if they don’t, pro-rata open space charges will be levied.

The NALA fee (converting agricultural land to non-agricultural land use) is included in the regularization charges.

Only copies of the selling transaction or title deed are accepted as proof; agreements of sale and general powers of attorney are not admissible.

Competent authorities’ approved layout patterns will be followed regardless of how many plot owners request regularization.

The scheme was updated in 2022, introducing seven slabs for regularization charges instead of the original four, with higher charges compared to the 2015 version.

Applications for the LRS scheme can be submitted online via the official website, and the process involves entering personal details, uploading necessary documents, and making payments. After submission, applicants can track their applications’ progress on the same platform.