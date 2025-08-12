List of 100% confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 9

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is almost here and fans cannot wait. Nagarjuna Akkineni is back as host for the seventh time, bringing his charm and quick talks to the show. The season will start on September 7, 2025 on Star Maa and stream on JioHotstar.

Before that, the digital pre-show Bigg Boss Agnipariksha will begin on August 23, 2025. Reports say Nagarjuna will get around Rs. 30 crore this season, which is more than last year. Ahead of the show’s launch, look at the 100% confirmed contestants of BB Telugu 9.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 confirmed contestants list

Naga Durga

Sriteja

Rithu Chowdary

Parameshwar

Debjani

Navya Swamy

New format and grand setup

This time, the show will have a Double House format. Celebrities and common people will first stay in separate houses. In Agnipariksha, 40 contestants will take part in tasks, and the top three will join the main house with the stars. The big set is ready at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad and looks all set for more drama and fun.

With a stronger lineup, mix of celebs and commoners, and a fresh format, Season 9 looks more exciting. The Agnipariksha will give the first big moments, and the premiere will bring all the action as these contestants enter the Bigg Boss house.