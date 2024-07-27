List of 15 actors who bought new homes, properties in 2024

Mumbai: The glitzy world of cinema often extends beyond the screen, as actors not only showcase their talent but also live lives that exude luxury and grandeur. From Bollywood to South Indian cinema, many stars are known for their link to high-end fashion, lavish cars, and opulent properties.

Several stars have invested in new homes and luxury estates this year. From stunning apartments in bustling cities to peaceful retreats in the countryside, these actors have made significant real estate purchases, showcasing their growing success and taste for fine living. Let’s take a look at the actors who bought properties in the first half of 2024.

1. Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan recently purchased a residential property in Pali Hills, Mumbai. The property, located in Bella Vista Apartments, was bought for Rs. 9.75 crore. Pali Hills is known for its prime location and upscale residences.

2. Suriya

Tamil actor Suriya is rumored to have purchased a bungalow in Mumbai worth Rs. 70 crore. This move is said to be linked to his pan-India film projects and his wife Jyothika’s increasing work in Hindi cinema.

3. Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon invested in a 2,000-square-foot plot in Alibaug, a popular getaway near Mumbai. The property, part of a project by The House of Abhinandan Lodha, is valued at over Rs. 2 crore.

4. R Madhavan

Known as Maddy, R Madhavan bought a luxurious apartment in Mumbai’s Kurla Complex. The 4,182 square feet property, called ‘Signia Pearl’, was purchased for Rs. 17.5 crores and offers high-end living with 4 BHK and 5 BHK flats.

5. John Abraham

The actor acquired a 5,000 sq.ft—bungalow in Khar, Mumbai for Rs. 70 crore.

6. Kushal Tandon

He bought a 2,000 sq ft plot in Alibaug for Rs. 2 crore.

7. Amitabh Bachchan

Big B acquired a 10,000 sq ft land parcel in Alibaug for Rs. 10 crore.

8. Ronit Roy and Neelam Roy

The couple purchased an apartment in Mumbai’s Versova for Rs. 18.94 crore.

9. Tamannaah Bhatia

She invested in retail space worth Rs. 24 crore in Mumbai.

10. Triptii Dimri

The Animal actress bought a bungalow in Bandra West, Mumbai for Rs. 14 crore.

11. Manoj Bajpayee and Shabana Bajpayee

The Bollywood couple acquired four office units in Oshiwara, Mumbai for Rs. 32.94 crore.

12. Tiger Shroff

Tiger purchased a property in Pune’s Yoo Pune project for Rs. 7.5 crore.

13. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul

Athiya and Rahul bought an apartment for themselves in Bandra, Mumbai for Rs. 20 crore.

14. Raashii Khanna

The South beauty recently purchased her third home in Hyderabad, following previous purchases in 2015 and 2017.

15. Pooja Hegde

Pooja acquired a luxurious property in Bandra, Mumbai valued at Rs. 45 crore, offering stunning sea views and 4,000 square feet of space.