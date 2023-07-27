List of 4 superhit movies rejected by Akshay Kumar

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar is currently making headlines for his upcoming film, OMG 2. Ahead of its release in August, makers dropped a powerful track from their film. Titled “Har Har Mahadev”, the song has Akshay Kumar in his Lord Shiva avatar, as he performs a powerful tandav.

As Akshay Kumar continues to dominate social media trends with OMG 2, let’s have a look at some of the blockbuster films he turned down in the past. Despite his immense success in the film industry, there have been some notable projects that Akshay chose not to be a part of.

1. A Hollywood endeavour

Working in Hollywood is a big deal for any celebrity, but it does not appear to be the case for Akshay. According to reports, the OMG actor turned down a Hollywood film with Dwayne Johnson because he did not think the role was meaty enough.

2. Baazigar

Khiladi Kumar missed out on what turned out to be a legendary role for SRK. Apparently, heroes in the 1990s were hesitant to abandon their reputation and take on a negative character, so Akshay declined this offer.

3. Bhaag Milkha Bhag

This sports biopic was initially presented to Akshay Kumar, who later admitted that he regretted rejecting the script. It is now considered one of the best films of all time. At the time, he was working on Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara, and his loss was Farhan Akhtar’s gain.

4. Race

Saif Ali Khan put himself on a pedestal after landing and nailing the lead role in one of India’s biggest masala franchises, Race. However, the film was first offered to Akshay Kumar, who turned it down.

Meanwhile, Akshay’s OMG 2 stars Yami Gautam in the female lead role and is slated to hit screens on August 11.