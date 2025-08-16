Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan is undeniably one of the biggest stars in Bollywood, known for his powerful screen presence, impeccable dancing skills, and versatile performances. Popularly called the ‘Greek God of Bollywood’, Hrithik has delivered several blockbuster hits over the years, from Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai to War.

He has been hitting the headlines once again, thanks to the massive buzz around his latest release War 2.

Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan (X)

But while Hrithik has been a part of many commercially successful films, like every other actor, he too has turned down some big projects in his career. Interestingly, many of these movies went on to become massive blockbusters without him.

During a recent promotional event, the superstar made a surprising revelation when asked if he regretted rejecting any films. Hrithik candidly admitted, “I said no to Dil Chahta Hai, and I said no to 3 Idiots. But I think Aamir was the right choice for both those films. It had a destiny.”

Interestingly, Hrithik has turned down several other movies in his career that later went on to become cult classics and massive blockbusters.

Superhit films rejected by Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan (Instagram)

1. Swades

Ashutosh Gowariker first approached Hrithik, but he couldn’t connect with the director’s vision. The role eventually went to Shah Rukh Khan, earning him immense praise and a Filmfare Award.

2. Baahubali

The magnum opus role landed on Hrithik’s lap, but he declined as he didn’t want to be typecast in back-to-back period dramas post Jodhaa Akbar. Prabhas eventually immortalised the part.

3. Dil Chahta Hai

Farhan Akhtar initially considered Hrithik, but the actor passed. Aamir Khan took the role, and the film went on to define an entire generation.

4. Rang De Basanti

Director Rakesh Omprakash Mehra even requested Aamir Khan to persuade Hrithik, but he turned down the role of Karan Singhania. Tamil actor Siddharth finally bagged it.

5. Lagaan

Gowariker also offered Hrithik the lead role in this Oscar-nominated film, but Aamir Khan stepped in, making it one of Indian cinema’s most iconic movies.

6. 3 Idiots

The blockbuster comedy-drama that broke box office records was first pitched to Hrithik, who declined, before Aamir brought Rancho to life.

While these films went on to create history without him, Hrithik’s honesty about his choices shows his clarity as an actor. After all, destiny plays its own role and Hrithik continues to shine with blockbusters of his own.