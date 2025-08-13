Hyderabad: War 2, the action-packed spy thriller, will release on August 14. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, and Anil Kapoor. Being part of the YRF Spy Universe, it has created a huge buzz. In Hyderabad fans are very excited, especially because Jr NTR plays a strong villain role. Even with Rajinikanth’s Coolie releasing at the same time, War 2 has managed to get good advance bookings in the Telugu states.

War 2 Day 1 Predictions

Hyderabad’s bookings are strong, and Andhra Pradesh leads with about Rs. 2.57 crore from advance and blocked seats. Telangana follows closely with Rs. 2.34 crore.

Experts say War 2 could make Rs. 25-30 crore in India on its first day. The Hindi version has already collected over Rs. 6 crore in advance sales, while the Telugu version crossed Rs. 3 crore. Worldwide, it could earn Rs. 90-100 crore on opening day.

Predicted Day 1 Gross:

• Andhra & Telangana: Rs. 30+ crore (Telugu version)

• India Total: Rs. 60+ crore gross

• Worldwide: Rs. 90-100 crore gross

On the other hand, the advance booking in the Telugu-speaking states of Hyderabad and Telangana started only on Tuesday. It was initially scheduled to begin on Monday, but was delayed by a day owing to a pending state governments’ order regarding hike in ticket prices. Once the advance booking in the two states started, the tickets sold as fast as 20,000 per hour, as per Sacnilk.

As of Wednesday morning, the dubbed Telugu version of War 2 follows the original Hindi version with a share of Rs 3.5 crore, across the 2D, IMAX 2D, and 4DX versions. The Telugu sales have been bolstered by the presence of Jr NTR as the chief antagonist in the film. However, the Tamil dubbed version has only a minor share in the total advance sales at just Rs 10 lakh.