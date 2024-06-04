List of all 16 actors starring in Kalki 2898 AD with photos

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated release of Kalki 2898 AD is around the corner. Slated for release on June 27th, 2024, this magnum opus is expected to shatter records and captivate audiences with its pan-Indian appeal and an ensemble cast of India’s most revered actors including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.

The latest buzz has it that after Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salmaan, actresses Mrunal Thakur and Shobana will also be appearing in cameos in the Kalki 2898 AD. Yes, you read that right! Sources from the film industry suggest that fans might get to see quick glimpses of these stars in the film’s trailer which is reportedly arriving on June 7.

Kalki 2898 AD’s Stellar Cast

The film boasts a constellation of stars from across the Indian film industry, each bringing their unique charisma and talent to the silver screen. Here’s a glimpse at the 16 top actors who are set to bring the world of Kalki 2898 AD to life:

1. Prabhas

2. Amitabh Bachchan

3. Kamal Haasan

4. Deepika Padukone

5. Disha Patani

6. Brahmanandam

7. Nani

8. Dulquer Salmaan

9. Vijay Devarakonda

10. Anna Ben

11. Rajamouli

12. RGV

13. SHOBANA

14. Mrunal Thakur

15. Pasupathi

16. Keerthy Suresh: Her voice-over adds a soulful dimension to the film’s narrative.

The release of “Kalki 2898 AD” is expected to set new benchmarks in various aspects of filmmaking, from storytelling and production to box office collections. Its success could pave the way for future high-budget, high-concept films in India, encouraging filmmakers to push the boundaries of creativity and ambition.

As the countdown to June 27, 2024, continues, Kalki 2898 AD unfolds a new chapter in the saga of Indian cinema. Trade analysts are predicting a box office tsunami, with the film expected to shatter opening day records.