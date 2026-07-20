Hyderabad: Movie lovers have plenty to look forward to this week as theatres welcome a diverse mix of action, romance, comedy, courtroom drama, and family entertainers. From Thalapathy Vijay’s much-awaited farewell film Jana Nayagan to quirky comedies and emotional dramas, the July 24 release slate promises something for every kind of audience. Here’s a look at the biggest films hitting the big screen this week.

New movies releasing in July 3rd week, 2026

1. Jana Nayagan

Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’

Headlining this week’s releases is Jana Nayagan, the final film of superstar and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay. Directed by H. Vinoth, the film overcame a prolonged CBFC censorship battle before securing its release. The political action drama features an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Narain, and Nassar, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

2. Max, Min & Meowzaki

After receiving praise at international film festivals, Max, Min & Meowzaki is finally arriving in theatres. Directed by Padmakumar Narasimhamurthy, the comedy-drama stars Medha Shankr and Siddharth Menon as a separated couple whose breakup takes an unexpected turn when they fight over the custody of their beloved cat, Meowzaki.

3. Tera Yaar Hoon Main

Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, Tera Yaar Hoon Main is a romantic action-drama featuring debutant Aman Indra Kumar, Akanksha Sharma, and Paresh Rawal. The story follows Sanju, whose journey of love, heartbreak, friendship, and sacrifice begins after he falls for his guardian’s daughter, only to discover she is already engaged.

4. The India Story

Starring Kajal Aggarwal in the lead, The India Story is a courtroom drama inspired by corporate negligence and its devastating consequences. Produced by Zee Studios, the film revolves around a lawyer’s battle for justice after a seven-year-old girl dies of cancer allegedly caused by contaminated food products.

5. Uttar Da Puttar

Uttar Da Puttar brings comedy with a philosophical twist. Directed by Ravinder Siwach, the film follows a Delhi-based physics professor obsessed with Vastu whose carefully planned life is turned upside down by fate. The ensemble cast includes Annu Kapoor, Brijendra Kala, Pavan Malhotra, Rukhsar Rehman, and Ishtiyak Khan.

6. Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi

Family chaos takes centre stage in Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi, a comedy-drama directed by Akashaditya Lama. Starring Khushalii Kumar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Piyush Mishra, Omkar Kapoor, and Larissa Bonesi, the film revolves around an extravagant wedding that spirals into a hilarious modern-day swayamvar filled with unexpected twists.

7. Chennai Love Story

Telugu romantic drama Chennai Love Story stars Kiran Abbavaram and Sri Gouri Priya in the lead roles. Directed by debutant Ravi Namburi and produced by SKN and Sai Rajesh, the film has generated buzz ahead of its theatrical release, with the makers stepping up promotions in the final days before launch.

Whether you’re a fan of big-budget entertainers, heartfelt romances, or light-hearted comedies, this week’s theatrical lineup offers a wide variety of choices for cinema-goers.