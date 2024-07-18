List of richest countries in the world in 2024

India, which ranks fifth in the list of countries by Gross Domestic Product (GDP), lags far behind in the list of the world’s richest nations based on GDP per capita in 2024. Luxembourg leads this list.

According to data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Luxembourg has the highest GDP per capita at USD 143.74 thousand.

List of top 10 countries by GDP

Currently, the list of countries by GDP is headed by the United States, with China coming in second. India occupies the fifth position on this list.

Following is the list of the top 10 countries by GDP:

Country name GDP (in USD) United States 28.78 thousand billion China 18.53 thousand billion Germany 4.59 thousand billion Japan 4.11 thousand billion India 3.94 thousand billion United Kingdom 3.50 thousand billion France 3.13 thousand billion Italy 2.33 thousand billion Brazil 2.33 thousand billion Canada 2.24 thousand billion Source: IMF

List of top 10 richest countries in the world in 2024

While GDP serves as a measure of a country’s economic size, it fails to capture the amount of money earned per person in a nation. It is GDP per capita that reflects the average income earned per person in a nation.

Following is the list of the top 10 richest countries in the world by GDP per capita in 2024:

Country name GDP per capita (in USD) Luxembourg 131.38 thousand Ireland 106.06 thousand Switzerland 105.67 thousand Norway 94.66 thousand Singapore 88.45 thousand United States 85.37 thousand Iceland 84.59 thousand Qatar 81.4 thousand Macao SAR 78.96 thousand Denmark 68.9 thousand Source: IMF

As of IMF data for 2024, India’s GDP per capita stands at USD 2.73 thousand.

India’s GDP, GDP per Capita

Despite India’s huge GDP, which is USD 3.94 thousand billion, its GDP per capita remains low. With a GDP per capita of USD 2.73 thousand, India occupies the 138th position in the list of the world’s richest countries in 2024.

As the banking giant Goldman Sachs has predicted that India will become the second-largest economy in the world, surpassing the United States by 2075, GDP per capita is also expected to increase in the coming years.