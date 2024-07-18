List of richest countries in the world in 2024

As of IMF data for 2024, India’s GDP per capita stands at USD 2.73 thousand.

Published: 18th July 2024 12:51 pm IST
India, which ranks fifth in the list of countries by Gross Domestic Product (GDP), lags far behind in the list of the world’s richest nations based on GDP per capita in 2024. Luxembourg leads this list.

According to data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Luxembourg has the highest GDP per capita at USD 143.74 thousand.

List of top 10 countries by GDP

Currently, the list of countries by GDP is headed by the United States, with China coming in second. India occupies the fifth position on this list.

Following is the list of the top 10 countries by GDP:

Country nameGDP (in USD)
United States28.78 thousand billion
China18.53 thousand billion
Germany4.59 thousand billion
Japan4.11 thousand billion
India3.94 thousand billion
United Kingdom3.50 thousand billion
France3.13 thousand billion
Italy2.33 thousand billion
Brazil2.33 thousand billion
Canada2.24 thousand billion
Source: IMF
    List of top 10 richest countries in the world in 2024

    While GDP serves as a measure of a country’s economic size, it fails to capture the amount of money earned per person in a nation. It is GDP per capita that reflects the average income earned per person in a nation.

    Following is the list of the top 10 richest countries in the world by GDP per capita in 2024:

    Country nameGDP per capita (in USD)
    Luxembourg131.38 thousand
    Ireland106.06 thousand
    Switzerland105.67 thousand
    Norway94.66 thousand
    Singapore88.45 thousand
    United States85.37 thousand
    Iceland84.59 thousand
    Qatar81.4 thousand
    Macao SAR78.96 thousand
    Denmark68.9 thousand
    Source: IMF

      As of IMF data for 2024, India’s GDP per capita stands at USD 2.73 thousand.

      India’s GDP, GDP per Capita

      Despite India’s huge GDP, which is USD 3.94 thousand billion, its GDP per capita remains low. With a GDP per capita of USD 2.73 thousand, India occupies the 138th position in the list of the world’s richest countries in 2024.

      As the banking giant Goldman Sachs has predicted that India will become the second-largest economy in the world, surpassing the United States by 2075, GDP per capita is also expected to increase in the coming years.

