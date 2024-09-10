List of top 8 ongoing Pakistani dramas as per YouTube views

Islamabad: Pakistani dramas are currently enjoying immense popularity in India, winning audiences’ hearts with their unique storylines, stellar performances, and impressive production quality. Many of these prime-time dramas have become household names, with viewers eagerly tuning in to YouTube and TV channels to catch the latest episodes. The international appeal of these shows has contributed to their high TRPs and millions of views, both locally and globally.

Currently, eight Pakistani dramas have stood out as the most-watched shows on YouTube. Here’s a look at some of the top-performing dramas:

Trending and Must Watch Pakistani Dramas Of 2024

1. Jaan Nisar

Jaan Nisar is currently leading the pack with an impressive highest number of views and infact it garnered 21 million views in just three days. The show is also trending on YouTube, thanks to its engaging storyline and strong performances. Airing twice a week during prime time, Jaan Nisar has become a fan favorite and it features Danish Taimoor and Hiba Bukhari in the lead roles.

2. Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum

Airing on ARY Digital, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum has also gained huge popularity. It stars Hania Aamir and Fahah Mustafa in the lead roles. Each episode garners 15 million views and continues to trend on YouTube. The show airs twice a week during prime time and has captivated viewers with its relatable themes and emotional depth.

3. Kaffara

Kaffara, a daily soap on Geo TV, has become a sensation with millions of views in just one day. Despite being a daily soap, it has surpassed several prime-time dramas in terms of viewership. The show airs at 9 pm and has won over audiences with its gripping narrative and star-studded cast.

4. Noor Jahan

Noor Jahan poster (Instagram)

Noor Jahan, another popular ARY Digital drama, is nearing its conclusion but continues to draw massive viewership. The show has collected 10 million views for it latest 31st episode, with fans eagerly awaiting its finale this weekend. Like many other successful dramas, Noor Jahan airs twice a week and has kept viewers on the edge of their seats.

It boasts a star-studded cast, including Kubra Khan, Ali Rehman Khan, Zoya Nasir, Hajra Yamin, Saba Hamid, and Noor Ul Hassan. The drama is penned by Zanjabeel Asim Shah and directed by Musadik Malik, with production by Six Sigma Plus.

5. Jafaa

Hum TV’s Jafaa has also made a mark this week, collecting more than 7 3 million views for each episode. The drama is trending on YouTube and has garnered praise for its intense storyline and powerful performances. It stars Mawra Hocane, Sehar Khan, Mohib Mirza and Usman Mukhtar.

6. Teri Chhaon Mein

Danish Taimoor’s latest project, Teri Chhaon Mein, airs on Hum TV and consistently grabs 5.5 million views per episode. The show has resonated with audiences, particularly due to its emotional plot and strong character development. Its first episode has garnered a massive 24 million views.

7. Gentleman

Green Entertainment’s Gentleman is another drama that has been performing exceptionally well. It collected 2.5 million views within 24 hours of its release, and the average episode garners 4.5 million views in a week. The drama’s intriguing plot has made it one of Green Entertainment’s standout shows. It stars Yumna Zaidi and Humayun Saeed in the lead roles.

8. Ishq Hua

Geo TV’s mini-series Ishq Hua continues to win hearts millions of views. Despite being a mini-series, it has managed to build a dedicated fanbase and consistently performs well in viewership. No episode has less than 4 million views.

These shows are a testament to the growing popularity of Pakistani dramas, not just in Pakistan but across borders. Their wide appeal, high production values, and emotionally charged storytelling have struck a chord with Indian audiences.