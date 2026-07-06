LIVE: Day 3 of Khamenei funeral begins with Tehran procession

Tehran: The third day of funeral ceremonies for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei began in Tehran on Monday, July 6, with a funeral procession through the Iranian capital. The 10-kilometre procession is expected to last between 10 and 12 hours, with organisers describing it as the largest public gathering in Iran’s modern history.

The procession began at Tehran’s Grand Mosalla religious complex, where Khamenei had lain in state for the previous two days. It passes through Imam Hussein Square, Enqelab Square and Azadi Square before concluding near Mehrabad Airport.

Funeral ceremonies will continue in the holy city of Qom on Tuesday, followed by commemorative processions at the shrines of Imam Ali in Najaf and Imam Hussein and Hazrat Abbas in Karbala on Wednesday, July 8.

Khamenei is scheduled to be laid to rest at the Imam Reza Shrine in Mashhad on Thursday, July 9, in accordance with his final wishes.

Several media organisations have reported that cumulative attendance at the funeral events since Friday, July 3, has surpassed 10 million, although the figure has not been officially confirmed by Iranian authorities.

SNSC secretary says mourners vowed ‘resistance’ and ‘revenge’

1 pm IST: Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr said mourners attending the funeral of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei chanted slogans calling for “resistance against enemies” and “revenge for the blood” of the late Supreme Leader.

In a post on X, Zolqadr wrote, “Keep your eyes on Iran these days. This is the same Iran that you thought you could bring to its knees in just a few days.”

Army chief vows to pursue accountability

12:50 pm IST: Iranian Army Chief Major General Amir Hatami said Tehran would continue pursuing accountability over the killing of Khamenei. Speaking during the funeral ceremonies, Hatami said those responsible “must know” Iran would persist in seeking justice and would continue its efforts until “results” were achieved.

Iran thanks India for attending funeral ceremonies

12:42 pm IST: The Iranian Embassy in India thanked the Government of India and its official delegation for travelling to Tehran to attend the funeral ceremonies of Khamenei.

In a post on X, the embassy expressed its “heartfelt gratitude and sincere appreciation” to the Government and people of India, particularly the official delegation, for participating in the ceremonies and paying tribute to Khamenei.

Photos: Funeral procession through Tehran

12:29 pm IST:

The ceremonial vehicle carrying Khamenei’s coffin passes through mourners in Tehran. Photo: Tasnim Mourners gather along the funeral procession route for Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in Tehran. Photo: Reuters Mourners gather beneath a large mural during Khamenei’s funeral procession in Tehran. Photo: Reuters A mourner salutes a portrait of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei during the funeral procession. Photo: Tasnim

Watch: ‘We Will Kill Trump’ banner unfurled during procession

12:02 pm IST:

📹 ترامپ را می‌کشیم



بنر چند متری در دستان مردم حاضر در تشییع امام شهید: ترامپ را می‌کشیم#انتقام_خون_امام_شهید pic.twitter.com/Il4K4fUmxc — خبرگزاری تسنیم (@Tasnimnews_Fa) July 6, 2026

Anti-Trump placards appear at procession

11:48 am IST: Images from the funeral procession showed mourners carrying portraits of Khamenei, waving Iranian and religious flags, and holding banners along the route. Some participants also displayed placards bearing anti-US messages, including one reading “Trump Must Be Killed,” as the procession moved through the capital.

A protester holds an anti-Trump placard during Khamenei’s funeral procession in Tehran. Photo: Tasnim Mourners wave Iranian and religious flags during Khamenei’s funeral procession. Photo: Tasnim Mourners carry portraits and flags during Khamenei’s funeral procession in Tehran. Photo: Tasnim

Crowds fill Tehran streets

11:40 am IST: Tasnim reported heavy turnout along the procession route, describing the crowds as so dense that there was “not even room to drop a pin” in some areas. Videos from the scene showed mourners carrying Iranian flags and portraits of Khamenei while accompanying the procession through the capital.

Watch the video here

Mourners chant during procession

11:35 am IST: Iranian media said mourners chanted “Labbaik Ya Husayn” as the vehicle carrying Khamenei’s coffin passed through Tehran. Footage released by the agency showed people lining both sides of the route, waving flags and paying their respects.

Funeral route to be revisited by helicopter

11:32 am IST: Brigadier General Hassan Hassanzadeh, head of the committee overseeing the funeral ceremonies, urged mourners to remain along the procession route, saying the vehicle carrying Khamenei’s body would pass over the route once again by helicopter after the ceremony concluded.

First Vice President joins procession

11:28 am IST: Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref joined the funeral procession in Tehran, according to Tasnim. Image released by the agency showed Aref walking alongside other officials as the ceremonies continued.

Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref joins the funeral procession for former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in Tehran on Monday, July 6. Photo: Tasnim News Agency

Coffin vehicle enters funeral procession route

11:25 am IST: The vehicle carrying the flag-draped coffins of Khamenei and members of his family entered the funeral procession route in Tehran on Monday, according to Iran’s Tasnim News Agency.

📹 هم‌اکنون؛ ورود خودروی حامل پیکر مطهر رهبر شهید انقلاب و شهدای خانواده ایشان به مسیر تشییع تهران در میان خیل جمعیت مردم عزادار#انتقام_خون_رهبر_شهید pic.twitter.com/3ieSF7eHi1 — خبرگزاری تسنیم (@Tasnimnews_Fa) July 6, 2026

Massive crowds gather at Revolution Square

11:16 am IST: Iranian media reported massive crowds at Tehran’s Revolution (Enqelab) Square as mourners joined the funeral procession. Videos from the scene showed people carrying Iranian flags and portraits of Khamenei as the procession moved through the capital.

📹 حضور پرشمار مردم در میدان امام حسین (علیه‌السلام) در لحظات آغازین مراسم تشییع پیکر آقای شهید ایران#انتقام_خون_رهبر_شهید pic.twitter.com/BDETEMaIy2 — خبرگزاری تسنیم (@Tasnimnews_Fa) July 6, 2026

Flag-draped coffin carried on ceremonial vehicle

11:14 am IST: Ahead of the procession, Iranian media released images of the specially prepared vehicle carrying Khamenei’s flag-draped coffin through Tehran. The vehicle was adorned with designs resembling the ornate grille surrounding a revered Shia shrine and also carried the coffins of members of Khamenei’s family killed in the February 28 airstrike at the start of the Iran-Israel-US conflict.