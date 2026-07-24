LIVE: CJP to meet JP Nadda at Constitutional Club of India

New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party has announced that its spokespersons Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav will meet Union Minister JP Nadda at 12:30 pm on Friday, July 24, with the Constitutional Club of India chosen as a neutral venue.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, while addressing the crowd of protesters at Jantar Mantar, said he has informed Das and Ashutosh that nothing less than Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation will be accepted.

The team will meet JP Nadda at a neutral location at 12.30 pm.



We will not accept anything less than Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation! pic.twitter.com/j4kHj8HX6H — Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) July 24, 2026

Cockroach Janta Party’s resolve remains firm as they demand Pradhan’s resignation and accountability for the NEET paper leaks.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a video on social media at midnight, the CJP became even more emboldened, with its national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka saying the PM’s actions only prove that the government is now scared of the growing movement.

Meanwhile, protests were held across India in various cities, following Cockroach Janta Party’s nationwide call for peaceful demonstrations.

Intelligent agencies warn of deepfake campaign targeting Army

12:56 pm: Amid the Cockroach Janta Party protests, intelligence agencies have sounded an alert over a possible large-scale disinformation campaign aimed at exploiting the unrest.

Hostile elements may use the situation to circulate fake and misleading content on social media in an attempt to provoke violence and deepen public unrest, according to the agencies. The broader objective, the intelligence agencies said, is to erode public confidence in key state institutions through a “sustained disinformation campaign.”

CJI Kant dismisses ‘completely false’ reports over Delhi Police brutality PIL

12:52 pm: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Friday denied that he refused to list a plea alleging police brutality on student protesters during the “Sansad Chalo” Parliament march on July 20.

“In the last two days, a completely false statement was made that a matter was filed, and the media is absolutely free from all responsibility, falsely reporting that the Chief Justice refused to list the matter. Till morning 10 am, not a single page has been filed. It was one representation… sent by that Mishra or someone. How can I treat the representation as a writ petition? And people start recklessly reporting this,” the CJI said.

Delhi HC to hear plea seeking criminal action against protesters

12:41 pm: The Delhi High Court will hear another plea at 2:30 on Friday regarding the CJP protests. The plea sought criminal action against anyone involved in attacking police officers and damaging public property.

Police and security personnel forcefully remove CJP supporters ahead of the protest march on July 20. (Source: PTI)

Protester being detained by police officers

Security personnel baton charge CJP protesters. (Source: PTI)

JNU also asks students to refrain from visiting Jantar Mantar

12:36 pm: Jawaharlal Nehru University on Friday warned students from visiting Jantar Mantar. Like DU, the university “advised” all stakeholders of the JNU community to “act responsibly and prioritize their personal safety.”

“You are requested to refrain from participating in or visiting gatherings at or around Jantar Mantar, New Delhi,” said JNU, citing SC directions on public demonstrations.

Delhi Police suspends leaves of all personnel over law and order concerns

12:28 pm: Delhi Police has cancelled all routine leaves of its personnel with immediate effect in view of the prevailing law and order situation in the capital, police sources said on Friday.

The order also imposed restrictions on police personnel attending training programmes or courses without prior approval from the commissioner of police.

Rahul Gandhi slams DU over its advisory

12:22 pm: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the varsity and asked how dare it “threaten” students for exercising their democratic rights.

Stay away from Jantar Mantar: Delhi University warns students, teachers

12:16 pm: University of Delhi and Jawaharlal National University on Thursday issued an advisory for students, warning them not to participate in the Jantar Mantar CJP protests, calling them “unlawful assemblies.”

“Dear students and faculty, your safety matters to us. Please note that any unlawful assemblies or demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, which are strictly regulated as per the directives of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, may invite legal action,” DU wrote on X.

The university urged students to “stay away from Jantar Mantar” and prioritise their safety and compliance with law. It also advised students to exercise caution in consuming media as “a significant amount of fake and misleading content is being created to fuel the situation.”

Who is taking him seriously? Pawan Khera to PM

12:08 pm: Congress leader on the fifth day of Parliament monsoon session criticised PM Modi’s remarks on paper leaks and his video address, saying, “Who is taking him seriously?”

“Let him speak. He opens his mouth after 22-25 days and says strange things. Saab, desh ka naujawan sadko par kisi karan se hai, kuntaghrast hai. Iss tarah ke laffazi se aap unki kunta door nai hone wali hai. (Sir, the country’s youth is on the streets for some reason, with some grievance. This kind of rhetoric isn’t going to resolve their grievances).”

Abhijeet Dipke heads back to Jantar Mantar after ‘night of IVs, injections, blood tests’

12:03 pm: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said he is heading back to Jantar Mantar after “a night full of IVs, injections, and blood tests.”

He had previously fallen sick due to food poisoning and said he is still feeling weak physically due to fever. “But the fight is on,” Dipke wrote on X.

“Our peaceful protest at Jantar mantar will continue until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.”

Jantar Mantar a protest site, not open-air prison: Delhi Police’s surveillance vans raise concerns

11:47 am: Delhi Police allegedly set up facial recognition vans to identify protesters at Jantar Mantar, according to a video shared by Cockroach Janta Party.

The outfit claimed that the authorities stationed the vans to “live-scan peaceful protesters.” The CJP questioned the legality, citing the Supreme Court’s ruling that said privacy is a Fundamental Right. “Mass-scanning citizens exercising their legal right to protest is unconstitutional,” the CJP said.

🚨 JANTAR MANTAR IS A PROTEST SITE, NOT A DIGITAL OPEN-AIR PRISON! 🛑



Delhi Police has stationed Facial Recognition Vans to live-scan peaceful protesters. They are harvesting biometrics and extracting personal data on the spot—and we have three direct questions for the… pic.twitter.com/zCcLg3uxOE — Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) July 23, 2026

Very proud that Sonam ji got two of our demands approved: CJP

11:38 am: CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka expressed his gratitude to climate activist and educationist Sonam Wangchuk for securing the government’s approval of two of the organisation’s conditional demands. He said that CJP had been relentlessly appealing to the activist to end his hunger strike.

He clarified that written details about the agreement are yet to come and their agitation will continue until Pradhan resigns. “The resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan is the starting point of this hunger strike. We will not back down until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns,” Ranka said.

Left-affiliated students unions organise bandh in Telangana

11:35 am: Educational institutions observed bandh on Friday in Telangana following a call by Left-affiliated students unions to protest against the alleged irregularities in the conduct of NEET.

AISF state secretary Putta Laxman told PTI that the shutdown, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and tough punishment to the guilty in the NEET-UG paper leak, is being observed successfully.

Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon as oppn refuses to relent

11:31 pm: The Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Friday as an unrelenting opposition kept up its protests over the NEET paper leak and demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

HC to hear PIL against internet shutdown around Jantar Mantar

11:03 pm: Delhi High Court on Friday will hear a PIL against internet shutdown around Jantar Mantar protest site.