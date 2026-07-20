Sonam’s new message, CJP continues sit-in amid heavy police pressence

New Delhi: More than 50 police personnel and over 50 protesters were injured on Monday, July 20, after security personnel used force against Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters during the “Chalo Sansad” march in the New Delhi district.

The clash erupted after CJP protesters allegedly pelted stones at the security personnel, prompting a lathi-charge, police sources said. However, videos online show police personnel themselves throwing stones at protesters.

Over 100 protesters were detained and were moved to different police stations in Delhi.

Several videos showing police caning protesters in response to the attack and preventing them from attempting to march towards Parliament surfaced on social media.

A security officer fires tear gas shells to disperse protesters during a demonstration demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and expressing support for climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, near Shastri Bhawan Metro Station, in New Delhi, Monday, July 20, 2026. (Source: PTI)

A police personnel walks past the protest site at Jantar Mantar following a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and expressing support for climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, in New Delhi, Monday, July 20, 2026. (Source: PTI)

Police sources said they were verifying the authenticity of all the videos and that appropriate legal action would be taken based on the findings.

The injured police personnel and protesters were shifted to hospitals for treatment, while security forces brought the situation under control.

Tear gas was fired at several locations in the New Delhi district to disperse them and keep them away from the Parliament, the sources said.

Police detain protesters (Source: PTI)

Police said legal action has been initiated against those involved in the violence, while security has been further intensified across key locations in the high-security district.

Sources said the detainees would be released after verification and legal formalities.

Sonam’s new message

In a new handwritten message, Sonam Wangchuk expressed extreme sadness at police brutality on protestors, including school children, and said he has decided to continue fasting.

“I am touched and moved by how the youth have held on to peace despite the provocation,” read his letter.

Protest will continue until Pradhan’s resignation

Abhijeet Dipke, spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das and Angmo continued the sit-in near Kerala House, saying the agitation would continue despite the crackdown.

“Police have been absolutely brutal. They have fractured the skulls of many students who were protesting here. Even a 15-year-old girl was brutally beaten up by a male police officer. A male police officer even tried to grab the hair of Sonam Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali Angmo. They even tried to lathicharge her and drag her out of the tempo,” Dipke alleged.

“This shows that our education system, education policies and overall governance in the sector are deeply flawed and affecting every young person. The government must listen to their concerns at the earliest. Good governance means listening to the voices of youngsters and resolving this matter without delay,” she said.

The protest against the Education Minister continues at Jantar Mantar. We won’t stop until Dharmendra Pradhan is sacked. pic.twitter.com/i8t7Sx39MQ — Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) July 20, 2026

No word from govt, protest ongoing; says CJP’s Saurav Das

The Cockroach Janta Party announced that with no word from the governement on their demands, the protest will continue.

The Delhi police had earlier dismantled the CJP’s protest site hours after the protesters’ march to Parliament was thwarted with tear gas and baton charges.

Protesters, however, regrouped at Jantar Mantar after the march. One of their leaders said they will stay put.

Delhi: The stage at Jantar Mantar where Sonam Wangchuk and CJP workers had been holding a sit-in protest and hunger strike has been removed by the Delhi Police. Jantar Mantar has been completely cleared, and the entry of any protesters into the designated protest area has now… pic.twitter.com/A4iqGU3xE9 — IANS (@ians_india) July 20, 2026

The stage where activist Sonam Wangchuk observed his hunger strike stood dismantled, with trampolines, carpets, mattresses and other materials removed.

A protester said one of the group’s key demands had been met after a CJP delegation held talks with Union Minister JP Nadda. He, however, said the agitation will continue till Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.

The Jantar Mantar area still teemed with students and other protesters.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke addressed the crowd from a tempo fitted with loudspeakers.

VIDEO | Delhi: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke says, "Sonam Sir (Wangchuk) has said that after witnessing the police's actions today, the brutality with which the police treated people who were protesting peacefully, the way they assaulted them, cracked their heads, and resorted to… pic.twitter.com/6p3m1xCXcQ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 20, 2026

CJP took out a ‘Chalo Sansad’ march in protest against alleged irregularities in the NEET examinations and to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Protest held in Latur seeking Pradhan’s resignation

8:48 pm: A protest was held at Mahatma Gandhi Chowk in Latur on Monday seeking the resignation of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for alleged irregularities in the education sector and exam paper leaks.

The protesters also condemned police action on demonstrators during the Cockroach Janta Party-led ‘Sansad Chalo’ march in New Delhi and asserted it was an attempt to suppress those seeking accountability.

The demonstration witnessed participation from office-bearers of various organisations, women and a large number of youths, including students of medical colleges here.

Left parties condemn police action

07:24 pm: Left parties on Monday condemned the police action against protesters during the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) “Sansad Chalo” march, accusing the BJP-led Centre of suppressing democratic dissent and reiterating their demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Senior CPI(M) leaders, including general secretary M A Baby, Brinda Karat and Politburo members Vijoo Krishnan, Arun Kumar and Mariam Dhawale, joined the protest at Jantar Mantar in solidarity with students demanding accountability over alleged examination irregularities.

In a series of posts on X, the CPI(M) alleged that the government had responded to peaceful protests with force.

“Every lathi charge, every tear gas shell, every welded barricade, every sealed metro station is a confession of the BJP government’s fear. A government that cannot face its own youth, answer their questions, or engage with their demands is a cowardly government,” the party said.

CJP protest and Monsoon Session stall central Delhi traffic

07:20 pm: Traffic at several stretches of central Delhi crawled on Monday, with commuters stuck for hours while covering just a few kilometres as the Cockroach Janata Party staged a protest and Parliament’s Monsoon Session began.

The traffic situation further slowed down as the Monsoon Session of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha also began on Monday, prompting increased vehicular movement and traffic restrictions in the New Delhi range.

“I was stuck in the traffic for at least three hours while moving from Krishna Menon Marg towards Sansad Marg. This route usually takes barely ten minutes,” a commuter told PTI.

Another commuter said that there was complete chaos on the road as several routes were completely blocked and office goers were left in limbo.

“This much police and security deployment is unusual in this area. I had to drive on the wrong side of the road to reach the office. I am late by at least 1.5 hours,” an office commuter who works in the NITI Ayog building said.

Will continue my fast, says Sonam Wangchuk

07:00 pm: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has written a letter stating that he has decided to continue his fast after seeing the brutality with which the peacefully protesting youth were dealt with.

He said his fast will continue until the youth leaders are allowed to meet the Parliamentarians at the Sansad Bhavan or until he is allowed to meet them at the Safdarjung Hospital.

“Hopefully government will fix accountability of Education Minister before that,” Wangchuk wrote.

He also expressed how moved he was over the youth’s participation in the protest and their tenacity to hold on to peace despite provocation. “I appeal to the govt and Police force to resolve the issue by simply allowing the students to present their grievances before the Parliament today or tomorrow,” he said.

The activist said he was sure the young protesters would show the same patience and tolerance tomorrow as they did today on Monday.

Wangchuk wrote the letter from Safdarjung Hospital, where he was taken during his 21st day of indefinite hunger strike.

Most ‘anti-youth’ PM in India’s history, claims Rahul Gandhi

06:50 pm: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him the most “anti-youth” PM in India’s history.

“Prime Minister Modi is the ‘most anti-youth Prime Minister in India’s history — He’s so ‘anti-youth’ that he can’t even take the resignation of a failed Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

“152 paper leaks. 7.5 crore students victimised. And not a single guilty person punished. Who got the punishment? The hardworking youth,” he said in a post in Hindi on X.

Gandhi said when children raise legitimate questions about education, they are met with batons and detention in response.

“The criminals who leaked the papers roam free — and the students raising valid issues are dragged around, beaten.

“This government is not just failing the youth — it is pouncing on them,” the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha said

Delhi Police action in photos

Indian police have fired tear gas and baton-charged protesters in New Delhi, as they tried to march on parliament. (Source: AFP)

Indian police have fired tear gas and baton-charged protesters in New Delhi, as they tried to march on parliament. (Source: AFP)

Indian police have fired tear gas and baton-charged protesters in New Delhi, as they tried to march on parliament. (Source: AFP)

A security officer fires a tear gas shell to disperse a march towards Parliament demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. (Source: PTI)

A Delhi Police personnel throws a tear gas shell to disperse protesters during a march towards Parliament demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. (Source: PTI)

SP workers detained during protest in Lucknow over NEET

6:48 pm: Samajwadi Party leaders and workers staged a protest in Lucknow in support of students demonstrating over the NEET issue at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Pradhan.

According to a statement issued by the party, the protest was also held against the alleged detention of SP Members of Parliament, led by party MP Dimple Yadav, during a demonstration at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi in support of NEET aspirants.

The protesters later staged a sit-in at the busy intersection, accusing the Centre of acting in an “undemocratic” manner and expressing solidarity with students protesting at Jantar Mantar.

Mamata Banerjee condemns ‘police brutality’ during protest march

06:14 pm: Former Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee has condemned what she has termed “police brutality” on the youth during the Sansad March on Monday in Delhi.

“What kind of government dears its own students?” Banerjee questioned. “What kind of democracy responds to questions with batons and tear gas instead of dialogue?”

She asserted that the nation belongs to its students, its farmers, its workers and to every citizen. “Dissent is not a crime. Brutality is not governance,” Banerjee said.

She commended the youth for their courage, resilience, and indomitable spirit. “They have shown the nation what fearlessness is,” she said.

Actor Shabana Azmi joins CJP protest march

05:54 pm: Veteran actor Shabana Azmi joined thousands of protestors on Monday in their march towards Parliament and said those participating in the protests were exercising their constitutional right to a peaceful demonstration.

Speaking to PTI Videos during the march, Azmi said the protesters had no intention of resorting to violence.

“We are here to hold a peaceful protest. This is a right guaranteed by our Constitution. Mahatma Gandhi taught us the path of non-violence. We have no intention of resorting to violence,” the 75-year-old veteran said.

VIDEO | Delhi: Ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party's proposed protest march, veteran actress Shabana Azmi joined the protesters and says, "All of us who are here, have come for a peaceful protest, to exercise the right granted to us by our country's constitution. Mahatma Gandhi… pic.twitter.com/q1mx2cL7gN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 20, 2026

Delhi Police appeals to protesters to maintain peace

With groups of protesters led by the Cockroach Janta Party involved in a stand-off at many places near Parliament, Delhi Police appealed to them to maintain peace, exercise restraint and cooperate with security personnel in maintaining law and order.

In a post on X, Delhi Police urged participants to conduct themselves peacefully and refrain from any unlawful or violent activities during the protests.

“Delhi Police appeals to all protesters to maintain peace, exercise restraint and cooperate with the police in ensuring peace and public order.

“All participants are requested to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner, refrain from indulging in any unlawful or violent activities and comply with the lawful directions issued by police officers/personnel deployed on duty,” Delhi Police posted the message on their X handle.

Telangana CM criticises police action at Jantar Mantar

05:32 pm: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday slammed the police action against youth protesters at Jantar Mantar in Delhi holding a protest march over the NEET paper issues.

Reddy accused the Central government of attempting to silence the country’s students whose future has been endangered due to irregularities in the examination. “The government is using police force to suppress the voices of students,” he said.

His statements come as police officers detained several student activists in Hyderabad who were holding a 24-hour hunger strike in solidarity with Wangchuk.

Student activists detained during NEET hunger strike protest in Hyderabad

05:13 pm: Members of the Students Federation of India (SFI) who were holding a 24-hour hunger strike in Hyderabad against the alleged NEET UG paper leak were detained by the Chikkadpally Police on Monday.

SFI members detained during hunge strike in Hyderabad

The hunger strike, led by SFI state president S Rajinikanth and secretary T Nagaraju, was held in solidarity with an ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. The students demanded the resignation of Pradhan and the abolition of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Also Read Hyderabad: SFI activists held during NEET hunger strike

Videos shared on social media showed police forcibly detaining the students, who were raising slogans demanding the minister’s resignation.

Youths organise protest rally in Arunachal’s capital

05:00 pm: Thousands of youths organised a protest rally on Monday in Arunachal Pradesh’s Itanagar, in support of activist Sonam Wangchuk and demanded stringent action against alleged examination paper leak scams, calling for greater transparency and accountability in the country’s competitive examination system.

Organised by a youth group, the rally began at Akashdeep, a prominent commercial complex, and concluded at IG Park nearly 2 km away, with participants carrying placards and raising slogans in support of Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for the past two weeks along with members of the Cockroach Janta Party.

Delhi HC seeks Sonam Wangchuk’s medical reports

4:50 pm: The Delhi High Court asked the Safdarjung Hospital to file Sonam Wangchuk’s pathological reports and health bulletins and said that it would take a call on Tuesday, July 21, on the plea by the fasting activist’s wife Gitanjali Angmo to shift him to a private facility.

The bench was hearing an appeal by Angmo against a Monday order of the high court refusing to interfere with his ongoing treatment at the central government hospital.

“The report should include today’s sample analysis”, said the bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia

Angmo has challenged a single judge’s Sunday order which refused to interfere with the activist’s ongoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital.

The bench asked the In-charge director of AIIMS as well as the AIIMS emergency doctor treating Wangchuk to be present at the hearing, and also sought the presence of the doctor who was treating him earlier.

Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka meet JP Nadda; submit letter with demands

4:40 pm: CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have met Union Health Minister JP Nadda and have submitted their written letter with key demands.

Das shared an image on X, stating that both he and Ranka have been at the minister’s residence since 12 noon. “The demands have been conveyed, including immediate resignation/sacking of Dharmendra Pradhan.”

Das said that the minister has assured them that he would discuss the matter at the appropriate level and has requested some time to align with the government leadership on the CJP’s demands, including the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities.

Nadda meets Das and Ranka

“However, no commitments have been made so far. The peaceful protesters will not rest until the demand is met,” wrote Das on X.

Official sources confirmed that the CJP representatives met Nadda, who initiated the government outreach towards the protesters, PTI reported. They said talks within the government on the CJP protest were underway and there is a possibility of the government issuing a formal statement.

“The meeting took place in a cordial atmosphere. An initial verbal discussion was held in detail with their delegation, and they submitted a written petition to me around 4 PM.

I have requested all the protesters to end their sit-in and assist the administration in restoring normalcy,” Nadda wrote on a social media post.

According to the CJP spokesperson, the minister also assured them that no further crackdown will occur at Jantar Mantar. “However, no reports yet of police stopping,” Das said.

Ranka said it was only late Sunday night that the Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, reached out for opening a communication channel with the government.

“We finally met Nadda ji 10 mins ago and he is checking with the leadership internally wrt our demands. @DelhiPolice should immediately stop using brute force on peaceful protestors,” Ranka wrote on ‘X’ at 2:48 PM

Entirely false, says Delhi Police on Dipke’s detainment

4:37 pm: Misleading reports are circulating, according to the Delhi Police, who said that Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke has not been detained.

“Misleading reports are currently circulating on various social media platforms claiming that Abhijit Dipke has been detained by the Delhi Police,” Delhi police wrote on X.

“It is formally clarified that these allegations are entirely false and he is available on stage,” the statement was issued as a reply to CJP spokesperson Saurav Das’ post claiming Dipke was “picked up.”

Das had earlier said that Dipke, who started CJP as a satirical movement, was “picked up” by the police during the ‘Chalo Sansad’ protest march. He urged MPs to stand with the students.

“Dipke has been picked up by the police,” Das said.

“We request all MPs to immediately stand in support of the students on the streets. The police are brutally cracking down and beating peaceful protesters,” he alleged.

Delhi Police denies assault on protesters, Sonam Wangchuk’s wife

4:36 pm: Delhi Police dismissed as false the viral social media post alleging that personnel assaulted a woman, purportedly activist Sonam Wangchuk’s wife Geetanjali Agmo, and injured 40-50 protesters, including a 12-year-old girl, during the ‘Chalo Sansad’ protest and urged people not to circulate misleading information.

Riot police ask protesters to delete videos

4:12 pm: Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel or the riot police were captured on video asking protesters documenting the protest to delete videos.

The personnel were seen snatching mic and other equipment from the protesters, preventing them from further recording.

Riot police forcing media to delete the videos of police excess and forcefully snatching mike of one Youtuber. Meanwhile the network jammers are placed in the entire area of Jantar Mantar. Delayed visuals. @CPJAsia @RSF_inter #Pressfreedom pic.twitter.com/KVYIgAMkeH — Srishti (@seekingsrishti) July 20, 2026

CJP spokespersons currently at JP Nadda’s residence

3:50 pm: Saurav Das has notified that both he and Ashutosh Ranka are currently at the residence of JP Nadda, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare.

The update came following his post at around 2:28 that said the two CJP spokespersons waited for more than 2 hours to meet Nadda for just 10 minutes. They submitted a written letter with their demands and were assured that the minister would initiate a talk internally. “While we are in that process, there is news of mass detention,” Das wrote on X.

He later shared an image from Nadda’s residence as a response to reports of the government denying claims of “reaching out for talks.”

They are our children, Priyanka Gandhi slams Centre over police force

3:48 pm: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has crticised the government over the Delhi Police using force and using tear gas at the CJP protesters.

While leaving the Parliament building on Monday following the Monsoon Session, Gandhi said, “There are problems and big issues going on. You are not ready to discuss them but you are firing tear gas at children and beating them? For what? They are our children.”

Protesters severely injured, Gitanjali Angmo’s hair pulled

3:37 pm: Several videos have emerged on social media where protesters can be seen with serious injuries. CJP spokesperson Saurav Das wrote on X that Sonam Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali J Angmo’s hair, was pulled by the Delhi police amid clashes, while many others were violently attacked in the “brutal crackdown at Jantar Mantar.”

He claimed that a 12-year-old girl’s head was broken and 40 to 50 others were hit on their head.

Footage shows the injured, including a youth with a severe head injury, being taken away in ambulances to the hospital following Delhi Police’s lathi-charge.

More and more people with injuries coming in.



This one with a severe blow to the head. pic.twitter.com/Zc9IhPfCtT — Parth MN (@parthpunter) July 20, 2026

Kejriwal urges Centre not to lathi-charge CJP protesters

3:30 pm: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the Centre to “listen to the youth” instead of ordering a lathi charge against protesters as thousands tried to march to Parliament as part of the CJP protest demanding Pradhan’s resignation.

In a video message on X, the AAP leader urged the government to “drop the arrogance and listen to the youth.”

“The entire youth of the country has gathered in lakhs at Jantar Mantar. Instead of listening to them, the government is ordering lathi charges against them. You have stopped the internet in the area; they are being stopped from going towards Parliament. This is not right,” Kejriwal said.

“I appeal to the government that these are our own country’s children who have taken to the streets demanding justice, and then you resort to a lathi charge. Drop the arrogance and listen to them,” he added.

Several protesters detained at key locations

3:19 pm: Several protesters were detained and removed from multiple locations across New Delhi as forces stepped up action to prevent demonstrators from assembling and marching towards Parliament, sources told PTI.

Detentions were made from areas such as Mandi House, Patel Chowk, Janpath, Jantar Mantar, Parliament Street and other key locations where the protesting groups attempted to gather despite heightened security arrangements and prohibitory orders being in force, they said.

At least seven people were detained near the Reserve Bank of India, close to Parliament.

The protesters were allegedly being taken to different locations across the national capital away from the protest site. To prevent regrouping and disrupting law and order, said sources.

Protesters defy baton-charge, tear gas; say won’t back off until demands met

3:09 pm: Protesters participating in the Cockroach Janta Party’s Parliament march refused to disperse despite heavy police barricading, lathicharge and use of tear gas, and instead raised slogans demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The march, which witnessed the participation of students and people from across Delhi, was stopped near Parliament Street, where police had put up multiple layers of barricades.

Many protesters said they had anticipated resistance but were determined to continue their demonstration.

“They tried to stop us multiple times. There was heavy barricading all along the route. We also faced lathicharge and tear gas, but we will not turn back,” said Glory, a Delhi University student who took part in the march.

Several students expressed disappointment with the government’s response to the agitation, saying that their demands went unheard despite weeks of protest.

“A country that does not care about its students is bound to fall,” said a student protester.

Sanskriti Kumar, another Delhi University student, said they would continue to protest until their demands were met.

“All we want is Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. We are not asking for something impossible that the government cannot fulfil. We are not turning around today; if we have come this far, we will see this through till the end,” she said.

MP Dimple Yadav, SP leaders detained by Delhi Police

Dimple Yadav protesting at Parliament Street Police Station (Source: X)

3:00 pm: Lok Sabha MP Dimple Yadav and several other Samajwadi Party leaders were detained by the Delhi Police after joining the CJP protest, the party claimed on Monday afternoon.

Protests in Gujarat in CJP’s support

2:20 pm: Protests were held in several cities of Gujarat on Monday in support of CJP, which is leading a ‘Sansad Chalo’ march in New Delhi.

Security tightened at Parliament, police use tear gas

2:05 pm: Security has been tightened, and the entry gates to Parliament have been closed amid the CJP’s ‘Chalo Sansad’ march.

2:00 pm: Hundreds of students, youth and senior citizens staged an agitation in Nagpur on Monday in support of activist Sonam Wangchuk and the CJP’s protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

1:40 pm: The father of NEET student Riya Thapa, who died by suicide, has persuaded Abhijeet Dipke to end his hunger strike so that he can lead the march to Parliament.

The father of a NEET student Riya Thapa who died by suicide has persuaded Abhijeet Dipke to end his hunger strike so that he can lead the march to Parliament. #ChaloSansad — Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) July 20, 2026

1:30 pm: Security forces used tear gas shells near Shastri Bhawan here as several protesters attempted to push through security barricades in a bid to reach Jantar Mantar to join the CJP’s march to Parliament on Monday, sources said.

“Police brutally cracking down and beating up peaceful protesters, request MPs to stand in support of students on streets,” Saurav Das said.

Clashes broke out with protesters, some in school uniform, streaming into central Delhi, navigating inner lanes and attempting to find alternative routes to get as close as possible to Parliament. Some police personnel and protesters were injured.

Undeterred by the extensive barricading, they walked several kilometres, sometimes joining groups of protesters, shouting slogans, stopping to wait for an opportune moment to break through and breaching layers of barricades at multiple locations.

POLICE IS USING TEAR GAS TO CRUSH PROTESTS



These visuals resemble an authoritarian regime – not a democracy.



Our democratic right to protest for our future, our education is being shelled with tear gas right now. pic.twitter.com/jHSvDXjF9H — Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) July 20, 2026

12:30 pm: “It’s 11:52 AM. Ashutosh Ranka and I, on behalf of the Cockroach Janta Party, are on our way to meet JP Nadda. The government had reached out for talks in the morning. Our demands are clear. The youth has gathered in huge numbers. We shall win!” CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said in a post on X.

#IMPORTANT: It’s 11:52 AM. Ashutosh Ranka and I, on behalf of the Cockroach Janta Party, are on our way to meet J.P. Nadda. The government had reached out for talks in the morning. Our demands are clear. The youth has gathered in huge numbers.



We shall win! — Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) July 20, 2026

12:15 pm: Police once again resorted to lathi-charge after protesters attempted to resume their march to Parliament. Security personnel intervened to disperse the demonstrators as they tried to continue the protest.

New Delhi: Police personnel stop a Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporter during a protest march, near the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Monday, July 20, 2026. Delhi Police is on high alert ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament and CJP’s proposed “Chalo Sansad” march on Monday. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Police personnel stop Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters during a protest march, near the Jantar Mantar, at Sansad Marg, in New Delhi, Monday, July 20, 2026. Delhi Police is on high alert ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament and CJP’s proposed “Chalo Sansad” march on Monday. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters during a protest march, near the Jantar Mantar, at Sansad Marg, in New Delhi, Monday, July 20, 2026. Delhi Police is on high alert ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament and CJP’s proposed “Chalo Sansad” march on Monday. (PTI Photo)

Wangchuk writes to Medical Superintendent, seeks permission to leave

12:10 pm: Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Monday wrote to the Medical Superintendent of Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, seeking permission to leave the hospital, even if temporarily.

“This is to state that I am feeling very fine today and my health parameters are also showing as quite normal. Hence, I request you to kindly allow me to leave the hospital, even if temporarily, so that I can join the March to the Parliament, Sansad Chalo this morning,” Wangchuk wrote.

“I shall be most grateful,” he added.

AAP joins protest

11:45 am: Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Atishi, arrived at Jantar Mantar on Monday to join the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march.

Student activists end indefinite hunger strike

11:40 am: Following an appeal from a delegation of opposition legislators, civil society members, and eminent personalities, three All India Students’ Association (AISA) activists, Neha, Manish and Aameen, on Monday ended their 23-day indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.

11:35 am: Security was intensified at the outer and border areas of Delhi in view of the CJP protest march to Parliament on Monday, with extensive vehicle checks at key entry points, police said.

Mobile internet services suspended, Wangchuk’s wife joins march

11:15 am: Mobile internet services were suspended in parts of Central Delhi as a precautionary measure amid the ongoing protest march and clashes.

11:10 am: In the absence of activist Sonam Wangchuk, his wife Gitanjali Angmo joined the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march.

New Delhi: Gitanjali J Angmo, wife of educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, arrives at Jantar Mantar ahead of Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) protest march, in New Delhi, Monday, July 20, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Dr. Gitanjali Angmo, wife of activist Sonam Wangchuk, has a clear message for everyone participating in the march:



"Our priority today is peace, discipline, and purpose."



Let's keep the march peaceful, stay united, and remain focused on the real issue—education. It is not just… pic.twitter.com/l36ngbYQ4W — CJP Updates (@CJP_is_back) July 20, 2026

11:05 am: Thousands of protesters gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday morning despite heavy rain and unprecedented security arrangements across central Delhi, as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) pressed ahead with its proposed “Sansad Chalo” march demanding accountability over alleged examination irregularities.

Delhi police use force to disperse crowds

11:00 am: Delhi Police used sticks and batons to disperse hundreds of students and youth activists marching from Mandi House Metro Station towards Jantar Mantar in an attempt to reach the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest site.

CJP Parliament March: Delhi Police use lathi charge as CJP protesters march towards Parliament



Video Credit: @Benarasiyaa pic.twitter.com/NSEImKs0dV — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 20, 2026

10:45 am: Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) chief and MP Chandra Shekhar Aazad arrived at the CJP protest stage at Jantar Mantar. Actor Prakash Raj also joined the protest.

10:40 am: Students gathered at several metro stations across Delhi to join the protest, but police stopped them from proceeding.

Hundreds of students arrive at Jantar Mantar

10:30 am: Students continued to arrive at Jantar Mantar in large numbers as the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march gathered momentum. The crowd kept growing steadily, with participants raising slogans of “Jai Bhim, Jai Constitution” during the protest.

छात्र काफी संख्या में जंतर मंतर पर पहुंच रहे है,

लगातार आना जारी है,



जय भीम जय संविधान। pic.twitter.com/aO7wdj8oT6 — Cockroach Janta Party (@CJP_for_India) July 20, 2026

10:00 am: CJP said that heavy rains and massive security arrangements would not stop the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march. Expressing confidence in the movement, CJP remarked, “Heavy rains and massive security, but nothing will stop the cockroaches today!”.