LKG student injured at Hyderabad school; parents say teacher hit him with tiffin

Hyderabad: A kindergarten student at a school in Hyderabad was injured when a teacher allegedly hit him with a tiffin box in the classroom on Wednesday, August 5. However, the school management said the child suffered an injury during a fight with another student.

The boy Avula Eshwar is an LKG student at Little India Upper Primary School located at Saidabad colony.

On Wednesday, August 6, the father of the child dropped him off at school at 9 am. “Around 12:15 pm, we received a phone call from the school saying that the child suffered an injury after being hit by another student in the classroom. We insisted on showing the closed-circuit camera, but the management is not ready to show the footage. Eshwar told us the teacher had hit him on the head with a tiffin box,” said the parent of the child.

On being informed about the incident, the police reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident. The police were deployed at the school to prevent any trouble.