Lock Upp 2: Grand finale date, new wildcard contestant and more

Mumbai: With explosive fights, shocking twists, unexpected eliminations and fresh wildcard entries, Lock Upp 2 has quickly become one of India’s most talked-about reality shows. As the competition intensifies, fans are now eagerly waiting to know when the winner will finally be crowned.

Originally planned as a six-week reality show, Lock Upp 2 has reportedly been extended by six days following its strong viewership. The show, which premiered on June 27, is currently in its fourth week, with the grand finale now expected to take place on August 15 or 16. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement.

Yogesh Rawat eliminated

The competition has also seen major developments inside the jail. Yogesh Rawat has become the latest contestant to get evicted, although his elimination has sparked debate, with Prince Narula questioning the fairness of the decision.

Lock Upp 2 wildcard contestant

Meanwhile, the show welcomed a new wildcard contestant, with social media buzzing that content creator Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid, has entered the game.

🚨 LockUpp Promo: New Wild Card entrant Rebel kid aka Apoorva Mukhija enter the show 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tf4QU2fCcf — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 19, 2026

Latest controvery – Shreya Vs Ram

Adding to the drama, contestant Shreya Kalra recently accused “jailer” Ram Kapoor of crossing personal boundaries during a task. The controversy has since gained attention, with Ram’s wife, Gautami Kapoor, publicly responding to the allegations.

Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp 2 continues to stream globally on Netflix, with fans eagerly awaiting more twists as the race to the finale enters its final stretch.