Lock Upp: List of 5 most popular contestants, Munawar tops

Mumbai: The fearless reality show, Lock Upp, is managing to keep audience hooked to the screens with its gripping content. Hosted by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, the show’s popularity is only surging with each passing day, so much so that it has garnered 100 million views in just 19 days.

Post Babita Phogat and Siddharth Sharma’s elimination from the show, only 10 contestants were left. With Chetan Hansraj’s entry, a total of 11 inmates are in Lock Upp fighting for the basic amenities to win the fearless game.

Twitter loves Munawar Faruqui

Going by the various popularity polls that are being conducted on Twitter and other social media platforms, Munawar Faruqui is standing out as the most-loved and trended contestant on the show. People are just loving his game strategies. In the last Judgement Day episode, host Kangana too was all praise for him and informed the comedian that he is on pace to win the competition. His fans are now going gaga over the same and rooting for him to win the show. “LOCKUPP MASTERMIND MUNAWAR” is also trending on Twitter.

Considering the trends and popularity polls, Munawar is followed by Anjali Arora, Poonam Pandey, Shivam Sharma and Sara Khan.

Lock Upp Top 5 Finalists

Many viewers of Lock Upp are predicting that the aforementioned contestants might reach top 5. So, according to predictions the finalists of Lock Upp season are —

MunawarFaruqui

AnjaliArora

PoonamPandey

ShivamSharma

Sara Khan

What’s your take on the above list? Is Munawar a deserving winner of the show? Tell us your opinion in the comments section below.