Lok Sabha polls: Congress’ Kadiyam Kavya wins from Warangal seat

Hyderabad: Congress candidate Kadiyam Kavya won from the Warangal seat defeating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Aroori Ramesh and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) candidate M Sudheer Kumar by over 2.16 lakh votes.

Kadiyam Kavya, daughter of former deputy chief minister Kadiyam Srihari ditched the BRS along with her father in a dramatic fashion after the pink party announced her candidature from Warangal. The Congress rewon Warangal after losing the seat to the BRS for three consecutive Lok Sabha elections (including a bypoll.)

The final numbers will be updated after the final round of voting comes to an end.

Result

Party- Candidate Votes Congress- Kadiyam Kavya 565830 (+ 216728) BRS- M Sudheer Kumar 229153 ( -341595)

BJP- Aroori Ramesh 353028 ( -217720)



Political history of Warangal

Year Winner 2019 Pasunoori Dayakar- TRS (now BRS) 2015 (by-election) Pasunoori Dayakar TRS (now BRS) 2014 Kadiyam Srihari- TRS (now BRS) 2009 S Rajaiah- Congress

2009

The 2009 Warangal Lok Sabha election saw Rajaiah Siricilla of the Indian National Congress (INC) win the seat with a total of 396,568 votes (38.48%). The runner-up was Ramagalla Parameshwar of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), who received 271,907 votes (26.39%) followed by Dommati Sambaiah of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) secured 135,697 votes (13.17%).

2014

The 2014 Warangal Lok Sabha election saw Kadiyam Srihari of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) win the seat with a total of 661,639 votes (56.33%). The runner-up was Congress candidate S Rajaiah (22.9%) followed by BJP’s R Parameshwar (15.93%)

2015

A by-election in 2015, necessitated by the resignation of TRS MP Kadiyam Srihari saw the success of TRS candidate Pasunoori Dayakar who won the seat by securing 615403 votes (59.50%). Congress candidate D Sarve Satyanarana stood second with 156315 votes (15.11%) and the BJP’s P Devaiah bagged 12.57% votes and came third.

2019

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Pasunoori Dayakar rewon from the seat by securing 612498 votes (57.69%) followed by Congress’ D Sambaiah who secured 262200 votes (24.7%) and the BJP’s C Sambamurthy who secured 83777 votes (7.89%).

There are two assembly constituencies that come under the Warangal Lok Sabha constituency: Warangal West and Warangal East.