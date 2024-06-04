Lok Sabha polls: Congress’ Kadiyam Kavya wins from Warangal seat

Hyderabad: Congress candidate Kadiyam Kavya won from the Warangal seat defeating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Aroori Ramesh and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) candidate M Sudheer Kumar by over 2.16 lakh votes.
Kadiyam Kavya, daughter of former deputy chief minister Kadiyam Srihari ditched the BRS along with her father in a dramatic fashion after the pink party announced her candidature from Warangal. The Congress rewon Warangal after losing the seat to the BRS for three consecutive Lok Sabha elections (including a bypoll.)
The final numbers will be updated after the final round of voting comes to an end.
Result
|Party- Candidate
|Votes
|Congress- Kadiyam Kavya
|565830 (+ 216728)
|BRS- M Sudheer Kumar
|229153 ( -341595)
|BJP- Aroori Ramesh
|353028 ( -217720)
Political history of Warangal
|Year
|Winner
|2019
|Pasunoori Dayakar- TRS (now BRS)
|2015 (by-election)
|Pasunoori Dayakar TRS (now BRS)
|2014
|Kadiyam Srihari- TRS (now BRS)
|2009
|S Rajaiah- Congress
2009
The 2009 Warangal Lok Sabha election saw Rajaiah Siricilla of the Indian National Congress (INC) win the seat with a total of 396,568 votes (38.48%). The runner-up was Ramagalla Parameshwar of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), who received 271,907 votes (26.39%) followed by Dommati Sambaiah of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) secured 135,697 votes (13.17%).
2014
The 2014 Warangal Lok Sabha election saw Kadiyam Srihari of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) win the seat with a total of 661,639 votes (56.33%). The runner-up was Congress candidate S Rajaiah (22.9%) followed by BJP’s R Parameshwar (15.93%)
2015
A by-election in 2015, necessitated by the resignation of TRS MP Kadiyam Srihari saw the success of TRS candidate Pasunoori Dayakar who won the seat by securing 615403 votes (59.50%). Congress candidate D Sarve Satyanarana stood second with 156315 votes (15.11%) and the BJP’s P Devaiah bagged 12.57% votes and came third.
2019
In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Pasunoori Dayakar rewon from the seat by securing 612498 votes (57.69%) followed by Congress’ D Sambaiah who secured 262200 votes (24.7%) and the BJP’s C Sambamurthy who secured 83777 votes (7.89%).
There are two assembly constituencies that come under the Warangal Lok Sabha constituency: Warangal West and Warangal East.